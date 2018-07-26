By Okey Alozie

The state governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha is said to be under serious pressure over who to get political appointment and elective positions in Ward, Local Government and Federal Level.

His followers known as Rescue Mission group, especially the lawmakers are said to be on his neck demanding for the confirmation of second and third term, even ticket for the national assembly.

Information revealed that some of the assembly members who are so desperate of power want to be sure of their relevance in politics after 2019 and have desired to have proper control of structure in their various locality. Apart from confirmation of second, third term and national assembly positions for those who want to run in 2019, they have demanded to be in full control of the structures in their areas starting from the electoral wards to their local government areas, so that things will work out fine for them ahead.

It was observed that the House members are making this demand as one of the conditions to give Ugwumba Uche Nwosu full support to succeed Governor Okorocha in 2019. The essence of the demand was as a result of the slow pace the Executive is adopting in fulfilling part of the agreement before they resolved to partner with the executive in all ramifications.

Trumpeta gathered that the governor and the stakeholders of the Rescue Mission will be meeting this weekend to harmonize list of those who are going to run in all the positions. This will be ahead of the APC primaries coming up in August 2018.