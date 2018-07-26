Nelson Mandela Day: NIGERIAN LEADERS SHOULD EMULATE LATE HERO’S SOCIAL ANTECEDENTS, Says Hon Chimezie Njoku

By Amaechi Kingsley

The 2019 Imo State House of Assembly hopeful for Aboh Mbaise, Hon. (Amb) Chimezie Njoku has called on Nigerian leaders to emulate the late Nelson Mandela’s leadership role that liberated South Africa from her colonial masters, setting the nation on path of greatness.

The President General Imo State Union South Africa (ISUSA) and founder Chizet Foundation, Hon. Amb. Njoku said this recently during a chat with Trumpeta newspaper where he eulogized Africa’s most decorated leader ‘Madiba’ Nelson Mandela in a day set aside to mark 100 years since his birth (18 July 1918).

Hon. Njoku pointed out that Nigerian youths wouldn’t embark on dangerous journey to foreign countries seeking greener pasture if Nigeria leaders are patriotic, focused on common goal of achieving and ensuring dividend of good governance through democracy for her citizens.

The people’s choice to represent Aboh Mbaise State Constituency in 2019 described late Nelson Mandela as a great African leader, an icon, a revered man who worked tirelessly in championing freedom, peace and unity in South Africa.

He maintained that the history of South Africa can never be written without the mention of South African late President Nelson Mandela.

While extending his heart filled joy to the family where Nelson Mandela comes from, the ISUSA President General noted that the family of the late icon endured a lot during the struggle.

According to the youthful leader, “Nelson Mandela endured so much and has his foot prints in the sands of time in South Africa till date which cannot be over written by anyone. Mandela stood for peace, equity, justice, unity, humanity and will be remembered by generations. We all love him”, he submitted.