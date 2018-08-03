The events trailing the impeachment of the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, especially his reported claim of still functioning as the number two citizen of the State is witnessing silent moments from the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Madumere was on Monday impeached by the members of the Imo State House of Assembly despite a court injunction restraining the seven-men committee from going ahead with their program.

Part of the impeachment drama was the inability of Governor Rochas Okorocha to have his Deputy Governor designate, Mr Callistus Ekenze sworn-in by the Chief of Judge as Madumere’s replacement after the lawmakers approval same Monday.

Trumpeta gathered that a court order by an Owerri High Court in an earlier ruling stopped the action of the lawmakers from the impeaching Madumere thereby stopping the swearing in.

The embattled Madumere has in an interview with the newspaper revealed that he is still in office and functioning as the Deputy Governor.

Findings by this newspaper revealed that Okorocha or the Imo State Government is yet to make any comment concerning the office of the Governor and Madumere’s continued stay in office after impeachment by members of the House.

In the statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Sam Onwuemeodo noted that the swearing in could not hold based “on an interim court order restraining the Chief Judge of the state from carrying out the exercise be fully obeyed”.

In the six page paragraph issued, no mention was made of what next and who is the authentic Deputy Governor after the developments since no vacuum exists in government.

Even after Madumere said he has been attending duties in office, no reaction or statement has been issued by the statement to contradict or confirm the position of the Deputy.

Trumpeta only learnt that security agencies have blocked entrances to his office and official lodge at the commissioner’s quarters in New Owerri.

It was gathered that a police team as at the time of going to Press, has barricaded the entrance barring movement in and out of the two places.

Our reporter noticed that the Twin House office of the Deputy Governor is witnessing tight security while he cannot access the official residence in New Owerri.

Government did not also make any statement instead, the Commissioner for Information, Prof Nnamdi Obiareri said happenings might not be unconnected to recent events in the state.

Trumpeta further learnt that after the disappointment arising from the failure to swear in Callistus Ekenze, Okorocha is planning on the next move to have a new date for the official engagement of the new Deputy Governor. Our correspondent was informed that the governor is exploring all avenues to quash the court order including filing an appeal to challenge the decision of the Judge.

Speaking earlier, Madumere disclosed that he is in office and has no reasons to vacate because a court order has stopped impeachment process targeted against him.

Confirming the developments, Madumere through his Media aide, Uche Onwuche kwu in a statement said, “The Office of the Deputy Governor condemns the action of the Commissioner of Police for yielding to being an instrument of oppression in the hand of the Governor and ready to do his bidding, too.

“The Imo State Commissioner of Police, in the wake of the failed swearing-in of the Governor Okorocha’s new Deputy Governor designate due the refusal of the Chief Judge and other qualified Judicial Officers in obedience to court order, had withdrawn all police officers attached to the Deputy Governor.

“We view such action as not only deliberate but playing-out a script his sponsor of not only harming the Deputy Governor but to also take his life.

“ In the same spirit of impunity and recklessness, strange looking police men without any recourse to the restraining order of court, at about 10 am on Tuesday, August 1, 2018, sealed-off the entrance gate to the office of the Deputy Governor with chain and padlock without any reason advanced for their action. When asked, they claimed they were sent from Governor’s office. All the staff of the Deputy Governor were not only humiliated but chased out of the Office.

“This act of impunity has, in no little measure, affected the business of the Office of the Deputy Governor as Imolites who visited the office for genuine reason were humiliated and embarrassingly turned back.

“This act of illegality is not only limited to the Office of the Deputy Governor, Prince Madumere, his official residence located in the Commissioners’ quarters along Concorde Boulevard was also sealed-off. His Excellency, the Deputy Governor, relations and staff have not been allowed access to the facility and to their personal belongings.

“Our concern is not unconnected with the court order, which restrained all parties involved in the impeachment saga to stay action until the determination of the matter before the court. And by this decision of the Court, Prince Eze Madumere incontrovertibly remains the Deputy Governor of the State.

“We are also surprised at the twist of event even after Governor Rochas Okorocha had directed that court order must be obeyed to the latter as relayed by the Attorney-General of Imo State, Hon. Militus Nlemadim.

“We hereby appeal to the Inspector General of Police to call the Imo State Commissioner of Police to order and direct him to restore Prince Madumere’s security details without further delay.

“While we hail Governor Okorocha for his directive that court orders must be obeyed to the letter with respect to the present legal issue, we urge him to also direct for the unsealing of Deputy Governor’s office. This is to avoid denying Imolites their right of requesting of the Office the services due them, especially such that boarder of the constitutional function of the Deputy Governor.

“We wish to remind those involved in this act of lawlessness that High Court 8 Imo State High Court, Owerri, presided by Hon. Justice Benjamin Iheka, had granted a restraining order to all those concerned in the impeachment proceedings against the Deputy Governor on Monday, July 30, 2018. Despite the Court Order, we regret the recklessness of Imo State House of Assembly who purportedly embarked on kangaroo arrangement in defiance”.