Impeachment Deal How Ihim, Majority Lost Out, As Okorocha Fails to fulfill Agreement

The Speaker of Imo House of Assembly, Rt Hon Iheanacho Ihim, and the Majority Leader, Hon Lugard Osuji are said to be unhappy at the moment, as their dreams to become Deputy Governor of Imo State, and Speaker of Imo House of Assembly respectively hits the rocks.

Impeceable sources close to both Imo legislators told Trumpeta that Acho and Osuji have been in bad mood since after the aborted impeachment of Imo Deputy Governor, Prince Eze Madumere and non swearing-in of his successor.

This Newspaper learnt that the Speaker and the Majority Leader were given mouth-watering promises by the Governor, Owelle Rochas to convince the Speaker and the Majority to fast-toward the Madumere impeachment project.

Trumpeta was told that one of the bargains apart from the monetary inducements to all the Nineteen members that participated in the “coup”, was that Acho Ihim would be elevated to the position of a Deputy Governor and Lugard Osuji moved to the office of the Speaker, whenever Madumere was deposed from office.

Sources said that this promise led Acho Ihim to hasten the Madumere removal, by hitting the gavel, while Lugard as the Majority Leader moved the impeachment motion.

However, it was learnt that to their disappointment, the name of Chief Callistus Ekenze, the Imo State Head of Service was forwarded as the new Deputy Governor, and not Acho Ihim.

This development it was learnt, shocked Acho who could not contain his disappointment. In order not to betray his shock as it may lead his colleagues to sense he entered a different negotiation with Okorocha, the Speaker cleared Ekenze as new Deputy Governor.

And for Lugard Osuji, having seen that Acho has lost, he also knew that his own fate has been dashed, as he only made eye contact with Ihim, who went cold. Sources said that since after the aborted swearing-in of Ekenze, both the Governor and the Speaker have been avoiding each other, since he knew he has out smarted both Ihim and Osuji to impeach Madumere.