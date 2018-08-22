IMO: APGA YET TO ENDORSE CANDIDATES, SAYS PARTY CHAIR, EZEOBI

By Onyekachi Eze

The Imo State Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Barr. Peter Ezeobi on Wednesday revealed that the party has not endorsed anybody for the 2019 general elections.

Ezeobi made this assertion while fielding questions from newsmen, after the APGA aspirants/stakeholders meeting held at the Aladinma mall, Owerri.

The APGA boss who best described the meeting as a rallying point for all aspirants under the party, and to chat way forward ahead upcoming events, said they are determined in running a transparent primary elections for all the contestants.

He unequivocally averred that they are not adopting anybody, stressing that there won’t be any chances for impunity, imposition, but would allow transparency, free and fair elections to prevail.

The party boss retorted that for over 24 governorship aspirants to still remain in APGA for the past one year signifies a future victory and their strong belief in the transparency of the party.

Expressing optimism for the upcoming general elections, Ezeobi said, “This time around, Imo people are very much alert, aware and determined to get it right. APGA is very much determined. We are going to win the elections barring rigging and violence. We are not for any sort of inducement”.

Further replying to a question on pruning of the number of guber hopefuls, he posited that there won’t be such exercise, unless they come by way of consensus.

He hinted that as democrats, they are running a democratic system whereby everybody is given the chance to vie. In addition, he said anyone that loses, should support the winner for the overall interest of the party.

“We are not going to disqualify anyone unless those who cannot pay for the nomination form as already prescribed by INEC. But so far, even if we have one million aspirants, they must all be allowed to vie”. Ezeobi concluded.