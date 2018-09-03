Imo UPP Holds State Congress, Elects New Executives

Tunji Adedeji

The United Progressive Party (UPP) in Imo State yesterday held its state congress to elect new executive members that will pilot the affairs of the party for the next four years in a rancour free exercise witnessed by INEC and security official.

The 28-member state executive election, held at the party Secretariat Okigwe road, Owerri, Imo State was monitored by the Party National officers, led by Hon. Hon .Jonny Ewodage , and the security agents.

Speaking with journalist after the swearing-in of the new party executives, the chairman, Hon .Innocent Njoku, who described the Congress as successful, said his emergence would usher in a repositioned and better UPP in Imo State.

Njoku, promised to bring all the aggrieved party members back to the party. “We are going to work as a team and deliver UPP in Imo.” he averred.

“I want to thank the Almighty God that has made it possible for us to have a very successful state congress in UPP. My emergence, no doubt, will move the party forward and bring all members together, all those that are groused back to the party and I see this congress putting an end to Gov. Rochas Okorochas regime in Government House Owerri.

“With my emergence, I intend to run an open party administration. We intend to spread hand of fellowships to members that are aggrieved, we intend to extend a hand of goodwill to members of other parties and I don’t have any doubt in my mind, that we will put an end to the government of penny wise, pounds foolish of APC in Imo State. We will run an all-inclusive and a united party. We want to run a political administration that will encourage

In his vote of thanks, the UPP 2015 Imo governorship candidate and fiery critic, Prof. Protus Nathan Uzoma said with the successful conduct of the Congress, the UPP has become the party to beat in the State in 2019.

He said in 2015 the party was edged out vowing that such scenario will not repeat itself again.

Uzoma said with divine powers and unity the UPP will surely excel in the 2019 coming elections. He advised party members to stick to the motto of the party which is unity and love.

“Without unity and love, one cannot achieve anything in life. Both of them are interwoven and we need to inculcate such values if we must succeed” Uzoma said amidst thunderous cheers from party members.

He called on members of the UPP to speak the language of the party, imploring the State Chairman and his executives to constitute a reconciliation committee to harmonize any differences that may arise after the Congress.

The Congress was witnessed by party leaders including a former Commissioner in the State, Chief Ejike Uche.