By Sampson Orji

As part of his commitment to form a system of government that will help liberate Imolites from the state of quagmire bedeviling the state, Rt Hon Ike C. Ibe has picked the APGA gubernatorial Nomination form.

The former acting Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly during Governor Evan Enwerem regime who picked and has since submitted the official nomination and expression forms for the 2019 Imo APGA governorship ticket over the weekend at the party’s headquarters in Abuja set assuring words that greeted with jubilation among the Ike C Ibe Liberation Movement Campaign organization globally those seeking for good governance.

Barr Ike C Ibe who was accompanied by some members of his campaign organization was received at the National Secretariat in Abuja by the National Organizing Secretary of the Party who led him to exercise the fundamental and legitimate steps of running for the gubernatorial seat of Imo come 2019.

The Obowo LGA born legal luminary and seasoned philanthropist while reacting to Trumpeta after the exercise reaffirmed his commitment towards a better, more focused and resourceful Imo where rule of law will reign supreme, He urged Imo people to remain focused, promising that the days of bad leadership, recklessness and deceit is gone and that power belongs to God not human.

He assured his readiness, acceptance to work with the mandate ordained by God and granted by his party faithful to win the election proper and to liberate Imolites from abject poverty and denial from true dividends of democracy urging APGA faithful and his supporters to join hands together in making the right decision during and after the primary so as to avoid mistakes of the past.

While expressing believe in the leadership of the party under Barr Peter Ezeobi in the state and Chief Victory Oye at the national level, he averred that the answers to Imo salvation is simple saying;

“We desire a government that will be credible, transparent, Godly, accountable, fair, productive, responsive, responsible, inclusive, with multiple capacities, people oriented, trustworthy and above all God-fearing.

“To get Imo liberated the expected alliance against bad government in 2019 must be led by a man whom the Church, Civil Society Organizations, Special Citizens, the deprived, agitated, pensioners, contractors, professional bodies, farmers, teachers, civil servants, labour and commercial drivers have implicit confidence in his integrity, capacity and experience. Someone who will not dare contemplate a soft landing for anyone against the progress of the people after given the power and I know I’m equal to the task he reaffirmed.

“Notably he must have acquitted himself honourably at the local, state, national and international assignments and offices he has held, resulting in the manner he has earned the respect and confidence of Ndimo and Nigerians across board.

“A man that has presided the affairs of a complex state as Imo state as Speaker of the House has not been directly or indirectly linked to any form of fraud or abuse of office is an advantage for the APGA”, Ike Ibe emphasized.

Above all, the Imo APGA hopeful promised the youths and Ndi Imo in general that he will not commit penalty that he will score goals that shall secure Imo state the necessary victories in all sector.