Suspended Imo Assembly Lawmaker, Nzeruo Dumps APC For PDP

The embattled member representing Oru East State Constituency, Hon. Nkenna Nzeruo has been spotted at the head office of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, in Owerri, indicating he has concluded plans to port to the umbrella sign post party.

Our reporter, who visited the Okigwe road office on several occasions, observed that the lawmaker who was recently suspended was at ease among PDP members, who registered his presence with cheers and unending applause.

When contacted, Hon Nzeruo confirmed the report, saying, that he has successfully defected from the All Progressives Congress, APC to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Hon Nzeruo said, “I have successfully defected without regrets. I left the All Progressives Congress, because the party has developed factions. PDP is a united front”

Speaking further, Hon Nzeruo described the factions in APC as a terrible situation, while expressing optimism that PDP will move the State forward as well as reclaiming its rightful position come 2019.

Trumpeta also has it on good grounds that the young vibrant lawmaker of the Imo Assembly departs from APC with thousands of his Oru East followers and loyalists who could not stay to watch him leave alone.

Meanwhile, with his exit from the APC, it appears the Oru East APC structure would suffer setbacks in the upcoming general elections.

It is also discovered that the Oru East legislator may have also picked the nomination and expression of interest form for his second term ambition under the PDP.