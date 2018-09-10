2019 Imo Guber: Road Gets Clearer To Stanley Amuchie As APGA Shops For Candidate From Owerri Zone

By Okey Alozie

information getting to our news desk revealed that Owerri Zone has been favoured to produce the next Governor of Imo State under the principle of Equity and transparency for things to move well since Orlu and Okigwe Zone have taken their turn.

Going by the latest information and arrangement of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Imo State, the arrangement and plans was narrowed down for an Mbaise man to emerge as governor in 2019. From all indication, the opinion polls conducted last week favoured Sir Stanley Amuchie based on his wealth of experience, accountability and sound education coupled with his support to humanity. Amuchie who has made surgeon in the Banking Industry according to opinion polls has advanced the course of humanity. Moreover, he has made his people proud through his pedigree of dynamism, philanthropic disposition and political sagacity. His outstanding performance in Zenith Bank gave him added advantage ever other aspirants in Imo State to be the next governor.

The desire of any aspirant from Orlu Zone or Okigwe Zone wishing to be governor in 2019 may suffer setback as the National Working Committee is said to have considered it necessary to zone the guber position to Owerri precisely Mbaise extraction.

The entire Owerri Zone has made it clear that the plan of any of the aspirants from the two other zone from Imo State wishing to be governor in 2019 through the platform of APGA will be futile this time around.

The pendulum is row pointing at Stanley Amuchie to be the right Candidate that will take the flag of APGA in the guber race. Other frontline guber aspirants have been urged to drop their ambition and rally round the Banking guru and give him the required support to win.

Amuchie who stormed the 2019 Odenigbo Lecture held at Assumpta Cathedral premises Saturday, acknowledge cheers from people as he came down from his vehicle.

Shortly after the Odenigbo Special Lecture, he addressed newsmen and promised to do great thing if he eventually become Governor in 2019 general election. He assured Imolites that things will change for good, adding that Igbo language in Schools will be made compulsory as it will be backed by law. I will eradicate poverty in Imo”, the guber aspirant submitted.