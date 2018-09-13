Michael Crown Declares Interest For Ihitte Uboma Assembly Seat, Pick APGA form

By Onyekachi Eze

There is a relative wind of jubilation and acceptance across Ihitte Uboma Local Government Area, Imo State, as one of their illustrious sons, and founder, “Michael Crown Care Humanitarian Foundation”, Mr Michael Onyemaechi Njoku has given their yearnings a positive nod.

Long before now, it was gathered that there have been strong indications signaling, for a youthful, vibrant and independent Michael Crown to contest for a State Assembly seat.

Giving it a second thought, the young business tycoon and Industrialist, Michael has decided to answer the clarion call, by declaring his 2019 Imo State House of Assembly ambition open.

However, it was moments of excitement at the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA office, Ihitte Uboma chapter on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 as he addressed party chieftains, members, LGA and his massive supporters.

He is a die-hard card carrying member of APGA since 2009, before seeking for greener pastures abroad.

In the same vein, Michael Crown has picked and submitted his expression of interest and nomination forms for Ihitte Uboma State Assembly seat under APGA.

Reeling out his policy thrusts, Njoku assures of effective representation if elected.

He promised to give them a strong voice via sponsoring of cogent bills and motions which will favour the lot of his constituents.

Stating the boundaries of a lawmaker, the real estate guru, and entrepreneur said, Ihitte Uboma will experience a fresh breath, not only on law making, but by ensuring a democracy dividends.

According to him, “I am not contesting for my gains, enrichment or to make name, but because I see a reason to liberate my people from the shackles of bad representation, and self centered persons”.

“There are lot of unharnessed potentials our land is blessed with, which I intend to actualize. In my time, everybody will have a cause to smile. Together, and by a collective effort, we shall get it right again”

It would be recalled that “Michael Crown Care Humanitarian Foundation” was born in 2014 with the aims of assisting the poor, needy and the less privileged.

Also, the foundation has recorded giant strides in the empowerment of jobless youths and widows; training of thousand of Ihitte Uboma indigenes in skills acquisition programs, scholarship packages, financial assistance, sound medicare, among others.

In a related development, the APGA hopeful has made a mouth watering donation of three million naira (N3,000,000) to Ihitte Uboma APGA chapter as an aid for the progress of the party ahead 2019.

While making the donation, he expressed optimism that APGA would win by margin across the 27 LGAs of Imo, as well as reposing trust and credibility on the party’s leadership at all levels.