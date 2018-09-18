The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere who journeyed to Abuja, the Federal Capital, to pick his Governorship form for the 2019 election under the platform of the All Progressive Congress, APC, would have been denied the form, if not for outside influences which compelled the APC hierarchy to sale the form to Madumere.

According to information available to Trumpeta, Madumere’s Governorship ambition is causing a lot of problem in Imo Government House, Owerri, where his former Principal, Owelle Rochas Okorocha holds Court.

This Newspaper learnt that there was a grand design for Madumere to be disgraced at APC Head office in Abuja, as he would be asked to come another day for the forms, with the story that available once had exhausted.

Oblivious of the plot against him Madumere, headed for APC Headquarter in Abuja to obtain the Governorship form only to get there and met the absence of the National Organizing Secretary of APC, Bar Emma Ibebiro, who was issuing the forms to Aspirants.

Sources said that as part of the plan to humiliate Madumere, on sighting the Imo Deputy Governor, the Organizing Secretary, Emma Ezebiro disappeared to the shock of other APC staff who could not trace their Organizing Secretary.

However, sensing that Ibebiro’s disappearance act could be a script playing out, another senior officer of APC was directed to look for a Governorship form and hand it over to Madumere.

This was the reason Madumere could not appear in the picture with Emma Ibebiro who handed the likes of Uche Nwosu, Chike Okafor, etc their own forms.

Sources from APC Head office in Abuja told Trumpeta that apart from not issuing Madumere form, Emma Ibediro was said to have been scared of what to tell his principal, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, why he handed Governorship form to Madumere, an arch political enemy of Okorocha, who disobeyed his master’s directive to abandon his (Madumere) Governorship ambition for Uche Nwosu, the son inlaw of Okorocha and the Governor’s anointed Governorship candidate, come rain come sun, come 2019 election.

Meanwhile, Trumpeta was told that while all these were playing out, Madumere was not aware, as he felt that Ibediro should have been man enough to perform his official function as the organizing secretary of APC, devoid of mundane or petty behaviours not in terms with his official duties.