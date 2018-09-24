The Peoples Democratic Party PDP, top hierarchy has sent a strong warning to the Imo State chapter to desist from any act that will ignite unnecessary crisis in the party, with the excuse of fighting over Delegate election list.

Meanwhile, the party has also instructed the Legal Adviser of Imo State chapter of the party, Chief Jerry Egemba “to discontinue any further representation of the Peoples Democratic Party” in the case between the party and past Local Councilors now before a court.

Trumpeta learnt that the party Head Office in Abuja has cautioned the Imo State Chairman of the party, Chief Charles Ezekwem to remain neutral in his decisions concerning the party, so as not to stoke embers of discord within the party, since his actions and inactions could be misconstrued to mean different thing to different people.

This Newspaper was told that Abuja is worried that if the issue of Delegate Lists is not handled properly it may cause crisis now, which may spell doom for Imo PDP in the coming days prior to the general election.

Trumpeta learnt that Abuja has cautioned all the Aspirants, especially the Governorship Aspirants to take the result of the Delegate elections with all amount of sportsmanship, and should not cause unnecessary problems, because in every election one person must win.

“The intelligent report available to us is that a certain Imo Governorship Aspirant is preparing his followers to cause mayhem if his people lose whenever the Delegate election List is released. Therefore, we warn that whoever tries to disturb the existing peace in Imo PDP would be dealt with according to the party’s constitution” A member of PDP National Working Committee told Press men.

The source who pleaded anonymity maintained that chaos and mayhem do not settle political crisis, pointing out that any politician who works hard is bound to enjoy success.

However, the party has instructed Chief Jerry Egemba, the Legal Adviser to conduct himself with decorum or risk suspension as his recent acts are full of impunity.

In a letter dated September 17, 2018, directed to Egemba by the National Legal Adviser, Emmanuel Enoidem, the Imo Legal Adviser was queried why he represented the party in a litigation involving the party without approval from the National Body.

Therefore, Egemba was asked to immediately desist from such acts as, as they are capable of causing crisis in Imo PDP.

The matter in question in suit No HOW/671/2018-Dr Bede Nzenwa & 20 others Vs Peoples Democratic Party.

“You are hereby directed to discontinue any further representation of the Peoples Democratic Party in the above case directly or indirectly, and to return all processes in your possession to the under signed” Egemba was instructed.

The letter which was also copied to FM Nnadi Esq and Ndukwe Nnawuchi (SAN) said “You may wish to be reminded that you, ab inito, had no authority to represent the party or make any concession as you did in this matter without the express authorization of my office, the NWC/ NEC of the party” National Legal Adviser told Egemba.

