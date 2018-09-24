Court Sacks Okorocha’s Man in APC NEC, Ibediro Orders Rerun Election, As Hope Rises For Izunaso

An Abuja Federal High Court has removed the National Organizing Secretary of the APC, Emma Ibediro from office and ordered a rerun for the position.

Ibediro, a strong ally of Okorocha believed to have been sponsored to the position by the governor until his new office was a Commissioner in the Imo State government.

Trumpeta learnt that Senator Osita Izunaso who held the position before the National Convention of the party to elect new National Exco went to court after six States were denied opportunities to have their votes counted.

The court while asking Ibediro to vacate asked for rerun in Abia, Akwa Ibom, Adamawa and the rest of the States their votes didn’t count.

Meanwhile, the new development has opened a new vista of hope for Senator Osita Izunaso who battled the position with Ibediro. A rerun may likely change the tide.