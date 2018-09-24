People of the two oil producing areas of Imo State who are afflicted by the rampaging flood that hit some States in the country appear to have been abandoned to their fate if the unperturbed approach of the State Government to their plight is considered.

Communities in Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema areas of the state especially Oguta Ameshi, Ezi Orsu, Mgbele, Orsu Obodo, Nnebukwu and Opuoma are affected seriously by the level of the flood in Oguta Lake and environ which is affecting the tributaries of the area.

Trumpeta also learnt that the Afiafor part of the Urashi lake is a no go area as the bridge has been covered by the flood making human movement difficult.

Further reports have it that the rise in flood is causing uneasy calm prompting people of the area to go into premature harvest of crops. Our reporter observed that farmers and fishermen in the area have been forced to harvest cash crops before gestation period.

The plight of the people is coming at time the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osibanjo visited the state capital on a 2- day working visit without the Imo State government alerting the Federal Government and number two citizen of the state the condition of the flood ravaged area.

Few days before arriving Owerri last weekend, the Vice President was in Anambra State to visit flood disaster areas in the state. Prof Osibanjo was also spotted in a canoe paddled by people of the flood ravaged communities in Anambra whereas the Imo State Government made no effort to alert the Federal Government of the plight of people of Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema at the verge of being submerged.

Following the indifference approach, member representing Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West in the National Assembly, Rt Hon Goodluck Opiah has sent out letters and called on Federal Government Agencies to come to the aid of the people of the affected area.

Opiah who is not burdened by the break members of the National Assembly are witnessing sent out letters to the National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) to visit the areas for necessary action.