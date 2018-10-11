By Thompson Agu in Abuja

Latest report available to Trumpeta from Abuja has it that the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has opted for harmonization policy to settle the impasse trailing conduct of primaries for the emergence of the party’s candidates scheduled for various elective positions for 2019 election.

The issue of who handles party ticket of APC has instituted confusion in the party leading to the intervention of the national secretariat in Abuja.

Trumpeta gathered that for the past two days, meeting of the stakeholders of Imo APC involving the governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha who leads the Rescue Mission arm and Senator Hope Uzodinma’s faction is ongoing to select candidates.

It would be recalled that factional war has depreciated the unity in APC leading to discordant tunes within the rank and file of the party.

This newspaper gathered that all the positions has been shared 45/45ratio between the Coalition and Okorocha’s Rescue Mission leading to the likely emergence of aspirants from both factions as candidates.

From what Trumpeta learnt, the Senatorial candidates are Benjamin Uwajumogu and Emma Ojinere for Okigwe and Owerri zones, while Uzodinma whose name is also ringing bell in the governorship seat got that of Orlu zone.

For Reps, the names of Simen Iwunze, (Okigwe North), Emeka Nwajuba (Okigwe South), Obinna Mbata (Owerri), Blyden Amajiri Onwu (Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise), Goodluck Opiah (Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West), Daniel Iwuorie (Mbaike), Ugonna Ozuruigbo (Nwangele/Isu/Njaba/Nkwerre), Paschal Obi (Ideato) and Felix Idiga (Jafac) (Orlu,Orsu,Oru East) were listed.