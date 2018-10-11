@ 52,Joseph Ikunna Glows, Preaches For Forgiveness

By Onyekachi Eze

To some people, celebration of birthdays is like a usual phenomenon, but to Chief Joseph Chukwuma Ikunna, he describes it as a golden opportunity for thanksgiving and reflection.

No wonder his 52nd birthday anniversary reflection theme was tagged “Forgiveness”.

Chief Joseph Ikunna is an illustrious son of Uzinaumu Mgbidi, a community in Oru West Local Government Area Imo State.

He is satisfactorily married to Lolo Chinyere Joseph Ikunna. JCI as fondly called by family, associates and contemporaries is blessed with 3 lovely sons viz; Andrew, Christopher, and Nicholas.

JCI was the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA flagbearer for Oru West State Constituency in 2015.

Irked by his love for the promotion of humanity, he has alleviated the people’s sufferings through the establishment of industries in Oru West, and the massive employment granted to his constituents.

Commemorating his born day on Monday, October 8th, 2018, the renowned business mogul, administrator and technocrat said,

“Thank you lord for another birthday (52yrs old today). I thank God for bringing me to this age and for giving me a great family that shows me love and kindness. For keeping me in good health and making me a happy man despite the ups and downs of the period. I ask God to continue to protect me, my family and all my friends, and continue showering us with good health and happiness as I continue to age with grace, Amen”.

Chief Ikunna continued thus, “The theme for my birthday is forgiveness. If anyone is burdened by the fact that they hold a grudge in their hearts against anyone, for any reason at all, please give me a birthday present by forgiving that person from the bottom of your heart, so that you can move forward. This is all I ask of all my friends, brothers and sisters as a gift to me on my 52nd birthday. May the good lord bless you all as you forgive your brethren. As we ask God to forgive our trespasses, we too must forgive the trespasses of others”.

As he glows into another circle of 365 days on earth, he admonished politicians to see their involvement into politics as a call to service, and not for self aggrandizement.