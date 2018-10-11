By Onyekachi Eze

As the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, continue to bask in the euphoria of victory following the primary elections held across the Nation, culminating in the emergence of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, as the Imo PDP flagbearer, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the PDP Presidential candidate, a household name in Imo politics, and an elder statesman, Chief Barr. Peter Chukwuemeka Mgbenwelu has hailed the successful primaries, describing it as a dawn of new era.

Chief Mgbenwelu who doubles as the Secretary of PDP Elders Council Imo State, while fielding questions from Trumpeta Correspondent in Owerri yesterday, retorted that the journey to reclaim Imo has commenced, with the emergence of Emeka Ihedioha.

Rallying the genuine and honest party’s elder statesmen, he urged them to come out for the actualization of the common goal which is ensuring that Imo State bounces back to its former glory.

In an interview with Trumpeta, Egbendu 1 of Orlu, as fondly called by friends, said, “The journey to recover Imo has begun. I, as an elder statesman in Imo PDP, I am rallying genuine and honest PDP elders to come out let us oust the cankerworm in the governance of Imo State”.

Speaking on the just concluded guber primaries, he said, “In every contest, there must be a winner or a loser. From what happened at the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Center Owerri on October 1, 2018, the PDP in Imo under the leadership of Barr.Charles Babatunde Ezekwem have proved that we can showcase the party as the primus interperis in the political calculation of our country”.

Commenting further on the emergence of Chief Ihedioha, Egbendu opined, “The election of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha on the 1 October, 2018 was rancor free. Tears came out of my eyes when I saw Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu (Samdaddy) congratulating Hon Emeka Ihedioha.

For this reason alone, I wish Senator Samuel Anyanwu well for accepting a free, fair and transparent primaries”.

In his remark on the Presidential primaries, the legal luminary had this to say, “As if these were not enough, the exercise in Port Harcourt during the National Convention which saw Alhaji Atiku Abubakar emerging as the PDP Presidential flagbearer of the party has put the Icing in the cake, that PDP is matching forward to victory and therefore eliminating all the political atrocities of the APC”.

Chief Mgbenwelu submitted that another enthronement of APC will only multiply to the decay in our democracy and bringing forth hardship, torture, tribal discrimination, hunger and disaster to the entire country.

In his closing note, he asserted, “Here in Imo State, His Excellency, Anayo Owelle Rochas Okorocha knows me very well, and I know him too. As a friend, I advise him to start packing, and his wife, not to forget any cutlery in the kitchen. Imo State and Nigeria in general will be well again with PDP enthronement”.