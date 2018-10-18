At the end of the end of party primaries, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Imo State parade candidates who have experienced life in the House of Representative, seeking to remain in the National Assembly for a fresh action in the Senate and lower chambers.

While doubt still covers that of the APC, PDP candidates have emerged and majority of them are experienced lawmakers of the Green Chambers who either want to move to the Red Chamber or desirous to consolidate at the Reps.

Trumpeta discovered that two Reps members, Honourables Jones Onyeriri and Ezenwa Onyewuchi who have spent two tenures as members representing Isu/Nwangele/Nkwerre/Njaba and Owerri Federal Constituencies respectively are seeking higher responsibilities for a Senate seat while Bede Eke ( Aboh/Ngor Okpala) and Jerry Alagbaoso ( Orsu, Oru East and Orlu) are eager to retain their positions for now.

At the PDP primaries, Onyeriri who is a ranking Reps member shoved aside perennial Senate seat aspirant from Ideato, Ezeani ThankGod, to emerge victorious.

Ezenwa has to brace the odds posed by other challenges like Senator Christy Anyanwu to win the PDP ticket.

In the House of Reps cadre, a rematch of the 2015 primaries of the PDP in Mbaike federal constituency saw Henry Nwawuba secure another chance to fly the PDP ticket 2019 despite challenges from Ijeoma Okafor.

Bede Eke is on course for Aboh/ Ngor Okpala as he easily crossed over efforts of Hon Mike Iheanaetu to stop his return by winning the PDP ticket at the end of the primaries.

Hon Onwubuariri of Okigwe North. The exit of Simeon Iwunze from PDP to APC increased Onwubuariri chances to pick a return ticket