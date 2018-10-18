By Okey Alozie

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Acho Ihim has started devising means to ensure he remains in office as the number one lawmaker against reported plots to remove him by aggrieved Members of the House.

Available report to Trumpeta has it that Ihim who represents Okigwe State Constituency is applying long adjournment method to avoid a push against him for the position of Speaker.

After going on break two months ago moments the Deputy Governor of the state, Prince Eze Madumere was impeached, the state assembly due for resumption last weekly only met once and took another long adjournment.

This newspaper learnt that the long adjournment is not unconnected to the subterranean plot of the Speaker to evade his planned removal.

There has been disquiet situation among most of the House of Assembly members who are aggrieved over the turn of events with not more than six months left for them to vacate the complex.

It was learnt that apart from the suspended lawmakers who are gaining sympathy among their colleagues for a return , those who lost out in the promised second missionary ticket are warming up to vent their anger on the leadership for not protecting their interest.

Trumpeta was informed that the lawmakers of the APC had executed Okorocha’s desire with the hope that the promised second term ticket and other elective positions would be their compensation. But things turned awry for some of the lawmakers when the tune of the music changed signalling end to their dreams. Some of them like Honourables Chinedu Offor, Uche Ejiogu, Onyewuchi Ikonne, Emmanuel Orie and Chukwuemeka Lloyd were asked not to go ahead with their ambitions. They were asked not to obtain APC nomination forms for a return to the Assembly, while the likes of Ikechukwu Amuka was silenced on his House of Assembly ambition for another ally of Okorocha.

The disappointed members who were said to have endured a lot from Okorocha’s style as well as forfeiting several welfare entitlements and welfare packages are planning to move against Ihim for not using his position to protect their interest.

It was also learnt that with no chord linking the lawmakers again with Okorocha to be loyal, the aggrieved lawmakers are regrouping with their suspended colleagues to remove the Speaker.

When the House resumed last week, Ihim was said to have been alarmed by the plot to impeach him prompting another long recess.

The Speaker from all indication is not at rest until the aggrieved lawmakers embrace peace.

Trumpeta gathered that Acho Ihim may likely adjourn the State House of Assembly for another long recess to frustrate the plans of those who are planning to remove him from office.

Further information revealed that the aggrieved members of the House are gathering full support of people on daily bases to see that the leadership of the House is changed.

Moreover it was revealed that Rt Hon Acho Ihim and the old members of the 7th House are no longer rapouring fine and consequently, may be working against him. It was widely believed that the 7th House introduced the ranking membership which eventually paved way for Rt Hon Acho Ihim to become the Speaker of the 8th House of Assembly.