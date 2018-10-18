Rescue Mission, Coalition In Final Battle For As APC Submits List Of National Assembly Candidates To INEC

By the end of today, the eventual names of candidates, APC national Secretariat submitted to the INEC as flag bearers for the national assembly would have emerged thereby ending the first battle for supremacy between the two main factions in Imo APC; Rescue Mission and Coalition.

Since the commencement of the APC congress in May this year, schismatic wars have engulfed the party in the state with the two factions at each others jugular over the control of party structure.

The struggle for supremacy worsened in October when primaries for elective positions dominated the political scene.

Trumpeta recalls that claims and counter claims of victories by both parties characterised the multiple primaries with the national office taking over the proceedings.

As at the time of this report, Trumpeta was informed that heavyweight politicians from the two camps are laying siege in the party office in Abuja for the final battle for what each camp gets from for the National Assembly.

Governor Okorocha who heads the Rescue Mission camp is said to have used court process to close up Orlu Zone ticket in other to stop any possible automatic ticket to the incumbent, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

But this newspaper learnt that other offices are left for grabs with aspirants from each of the factions battling to have the ticket.

For Okigwe zone, one of the Coalition arrowheads and the legislator for the zone Senator Ben Uwajumogu looks good to pocket the APC ticket ahead Rescue Mission’s Prof Nnamdi Obiareri, while Engr Emma Ojinere also of the Rescue Mission will have easy ride over the Coalition aspirants even as inside sources in the party’s office reveal that one of the governorship aspirants from Owerri zone who endorsed the October 1,2018 governorship primaries that favoured Senator Hope Uzodinma is asking to be settled with the ticket.

In the battle for Reps ticket, it was learnt that few of the Coalition members who wanted to be the governorship candidate may be settled with Reps tickets of their Federal Constituency against those Okorocha had nominated for the Owerri and Aboh Mbaise/ Ngor Okpala federal constituency where Obinna Mbata and Blyden Amajirionwu of the Rescue Mission respectively had been tipped by the governor.

Reports from Abuja have it that one of the beneficiaries of the APC automatic ticket policy, Rt Hon Goodluck Nanah Opiah finished his documentation yesterday as APC ticket holder of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal constituency against Rescue mission Uju Kingsley. Opiah is of the Coalition.

It will be a smooth sail for Hon Ralph Nnanna Igbokwe of Ahiazu/Ezinihitte of the Coalition, but a ding dong affair for Okigwe South where two Rescue Mission stalwarts, Chike Okafor and Emenike Ndubuisi are dragging the ticket with Emeka Nwajuba of the Coalition.

APC Final List for National Assembly:

Orlu Senate – Rochas Okorocha

Okigwe Senate – Ben Uwajumogu

Owerri Zone- Emma Ojinere

Reps:

Ahiazu/Ezinihitte – Ralph Igbokwe

Ideato – Austin Chukwukere

Ohaji/Egbema, Oru West, Oguta – Goodluck Opiah

Isu/Njaba/Nwangele/Nkwere- Ugonna Ozuruigbo

Okigwe North – Simeon Iwunze

Aboh/Ngor Okpala – Blyden Amajirionwu