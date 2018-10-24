BIAFRA: Isreali Govt Denies Nnamdi Kanu’s Presence in Jerusalem

The Israeli government on Sunday said it has no evidence about the appearance of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu in the country.

According to the government, the pictures and videos showing Nnamdi Kanu praying in Israel could be old.

Speaking during an interaction with some African Journalists in Jerusalem, the spokesman of the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Mr Emmanuel Nashon said there was no evidence that the leader of IPOB was in their country of recent.

“There are no details about his recent visit to this country yet,” Emmanuel said adding that the pictures and videos could be old ones.

Speaking on their relationship with Africa, Emmanuel said Israel has been misconstrued adding that they are getting back to their old friends.

“Our relationship with Africa is extremely important,” Emmanuel said insisting that the continent stand to benefit more from Israel.

“Israel is a peaceful nation that believes in the process of the world at this changing times,” Emmanuel disclosed, adding that they have different religion such as: Judaism, Christianity and Islam that live peacefully with one another.

“Jerusalem is one of the great cities in the world. We have Judaism, Christianity and Islam as religions. We are considering a lot of networks with Africa and African Journalists will get direct contact with Israel journalist so that you don’t need to take news from agencies.”

“Our embassies will also provide you with information any time you want it. Israel is a place with a lot of diversity and you see Jews from Africa and other parts of the world. We have Christians we have Muslims also. We are united in Israel,” he added.