Osuji Emerges Better Choice For Imo governorship,

As Crises Rocks Other Parties

Sequel to the lingering crisis rocking the three major political parties in Imo state, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP),the Director General of Imo Reformers Group, Hon. Chikezie Oguejiofor has advised Imo people to pitch tent with the governorship candidate of Mass Action Joint Alliance(MAJA) party, Chief Barr.Aloysius Osuji

Briefing journalists over the weekend, Hon. Oguejiofor averred that the Almighty God has hands in the crisis trailing the major parties so as to punish the “recycled politicians”. He urged Imo people to shun the old politicians and bring forth a “fresh blood “,Barr. Osuji who has the capacity to properly reform the state.”God has ordained Osuji the next governor of Imo state. He has emerged the alternative choice for the job. Look at Senator Hope Uzodinma vs Uche Nwosu(APC) ,Senator Samuel Anyanwu vs Rt Hon. Emeka Ihedioha(PDP) in court)Senator Ifeanyi Araraume vs over 13 APGA governorship aspirants. It is glaring that God wants to use Osuji to reform the state”, he revealed.

The Director General of Imo Reformers Group, the campaign organization of Barr. Osuji’s 2019 governorship race noted that the existing crisis in Imo State APC remains a hydra -headed monster dwindling the state economy. “This is the sign of God’s anger against the recycled politicians. The volume of crisis ravaging the major parties in Imo indicates that none of the parties is ready to make peace before the general elections. So, Barr Osuji remains the alternative choice for Imo governorship seat. Imo youths will get interest free loan to start business under the watch of Barr. Osuji. There will be steady payment of workers’ salaries and pensions without reduction. Our economy will thrive again. There will be qualitative education, quality health care system, good road network, security of life and property. Of course, Barr Osuji as an international criminal lawyer respects rule of law. I am calling on Imo youths not be deceived by money bag politicians anymore. Students will enjoy interest free loan to carter for their educational career at all levels. Barr. Osuji has concluded plans to ensure that both Imo populace and religious leaders get involved during disbursement of every fund (Federal allocation) accrue to Imo state if elected the governor come 2019″, he disclosed.

Hon.Oguejiofor further noted that MAJA party was designed to liberate Imo people informing that the party shares a common political ideology with Barr. Osuji.”Our door to door sensitization strategy will soon domesticate our blueprints within the communities “, he concluded.