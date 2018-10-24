Tunji Adedeji

Chief Jerry Chukwueke ,the National Reconciliation Committee Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance ,APGA and the Vice Presidential Candidate of the party has said his party ,APGA would unseat the ruling All Progressive Congress APC government both in the state and national level in 2019.

Chukwueke, who made the assertion in an interview with newsmen on Monday at his country home in Awaka ,Owerri North ,Imo State , stated that his mission as the committee chairman is to resolve all issues arising from the just concluded party primaries election in the State.

According to him,” APGA is one big family and must treat everyone with love. We seized this platform to plead with every aggrieved person to engaged with us. We all cannot be governor of Imo State at the same time .We all must work together to put an end to the menace of Gov .Rochas Okorocha’s government in Imo State .”

“What Owerri zone need now is a governor who knows how to open up economy, a Strong manager of economy that can build a new Imo.’

“We appeal to all aspirants with genuine complaints to present their grievances so that they could be resolved amicably. ”

The Ohamadike Owerre, opined that to fight an incumbent Governor like Okorocha, one needs N10billion, noting that APGA will build a government that will ensure that all aspirants are carried along in all scheme of things.

Chukwueke fondly called “The Great Mobilizer “said APGA will do all it takes within reason to engage with all their aggrieved brothers. He pointed out that the job of ensuring that Okorocha doesn’t remain in Douglas House must be taken seriously.

Chukwueke who passionately sued for peace among all members of the party enjoined them to please embrace peace, even as he maintained that member should not allow selves to be used by enemies of the party to destroy the party.

His words ,”When you look at how poised the party is to win election in Imo, Abia, Nasarawa ,Benue and other States one will agree that the enemy is at work ”

When asked why he joined the presidential race as the running mate to the party flag bearer and his party chances to get to Asorock, Chief Chukwueke said the Peoples Democratic Party ,PDP and APC has failed Nigerians. He said currently Nigeria is on a life support and Nigeria as a nation nerd a new lease of life.

Chukwueke described APGA is a party to beat in 2019 general elections.

“As an experienced and successful businessman and true Owerri son, I know what our people want, I know that our people are desirous to work .our problem in Nigeria is not religion, our problem is poverty. All our people are desirous for is quality education, better health care system, housing, security, peace and unity.”

“So, I know that if given the enabling atmosphere our unemployed youths would contribute to our economic development,’’ he said.

“This is time for progressive government and APGA is ready to bring this country back to Nigerians, restore prudent and accountability”, he said.