Why Steve Nwoga Is Araraume’s Running Mate For APGA Guber

Reasons why one of the APGA governorship aspirants, Barr Steve Nwoga was picked to be the running mate of the APGA Governorship candidate, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume have been revealed, reports Trumpeta. Speculations about Nwoga deputizing Araraume have been rife since last week until the camp of Araraume offered a refutal.

But the position of Nwoga as running mate to Araraume became clearer on Tuesday when agents of the Senator revealed details about the choice.

Further findings have it that the Owerri zone background of Nwoga and his strong APGA foundation were some of the considerations Araraume may have put forward before settling for the Ahiazu Mbaise born politician.

To balance zoning arrangement in the politics of Imo State, Araraume who is from Okigwe zone had to go for Owerri zone person. Ahiazu Mbaise is part of Owerri zone.

Similarly, the desire of Araraume to carry along APGA political structures for the governorship contest informed the decision to go for the fair skinned politician, who serves as the Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the party Trumpeta was informed that unlike other aspirants who have tasted life in other parties and sought to contest elective positions there before joining APGA, Nwoga has remained a member of the party from inception. His APGA origin placed him ahead others in the choice for the position.

Another factor that warranted the choice of Nwoga is his ability not to join forces with other aspirants who lost the party’s ticket and fight Araraume.

While others took time to kick against the emergence, Nwoga operated like a loyal party man who believes in the supremacy of the APGA values.

MY PROFILE

Stephen Ibe Nwoga was born in 1971 to the family of Prof Donatus and Ezinwanyi

Patricia Nwoga (Odhengalasi Umuokrika) of the Umueke, Umunawiri Clan of

Umuokrika, Ahiazu Mbaise L.G.A. Prof D.I Nwoga was the first son of Eze Oguledo Pius Nwoga the Durumezuoha 1of Ekwerazu who was a Minister of Town planning in the First Republic.

He excelled in his early academic pursuits and scored a remarkable 8 A’s in his West African Exam Council Examination. He left Secondary School a year early to study Law at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus. He has continually pursued academic excellence and has several postgraduate degrees in Law and Business.

He is an Alumni of the University of Nigeria, Nigerian Law School, University of Lagos, Lagos Business School (Pan Atlantic University) and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators London.

He has also attended and facilitated in many local and international Programs.

He is the Founder and Managing Partner of S.I.Nwoga and Associates a Full-Service Legal Practice with specialization in Project Developments, Dispute Resolution, Finance, Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Legislative Drafting and Company Secretarial functions. He is a member of the International Bar Association, the Nigerian Bar Association, the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators London, the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association and other professional bodies.

He is the Chairman of Virtual Realty Limited, Bold Construction Limited and Seacrest Energy Limited.

He is a Director in Parkway Microfinance Bank Limited one of the 10 biggest MFB’s in Nigeria.

He is the Founder of Stephen Ibe Nwoga Foundation which has provided Free Primary and Secondary Healthcare to over 4,000 individuals in Ahiazu Mbaise L.G.A over the past 6 years through his medical outreach program.

He is the Founder of Compass Educational Foundation which provides educational grants and scholarships to indigent and exceptional students and provides leadership mentoring and counseling to young students.

He provides numerous business grants to youth in the southeast and especially Ahiazu and Ezinihitte Local Government Areas. He engages actively in many youth organizations as Patron and mentor.

He is the actively involved in the Prison Ministry and his Law firm has a Pro Bono

Department that is actively involved in provision of Legal Aid to indigent people and prisoners and is actively involved in the release of awaiting trial inmates.

He was formerly the Secretary of the Lagos Business School Alumni Association, which has the largest Business School Alumni Association in Africa with over 5590 members.

He is a keen facilitator on Leadership and Legislative Drafting.

He happily married to Obianuju Nwoga and the have 4 children.3 Boys a daughter.

He is a practicing Catholic and a member of the Catholic Charismatic Renewal. He is a Knight in the Order of the Knights of St Mulumba Nigeria. He is dedicated to applying his talents, treasures and time to the Evangelic message of Jesus Christ through the Catholic Church.

He is a cabinet chief in the Palace of Eze S. P Iwu, the Omeudo Umuokrika. His

Traditional Chieftaincy title of Oguledo Umuokrika signifies that in the end Truth and Justice will prevail. He is a clan Chief of Mbaise and is the Oguledo Mbaise.

He is also dedicated in trying to bring good governance and people centered leadership in the Southeast and Nigeria.