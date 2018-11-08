A Federal High Court in Owerri, today struck out the primary suit filed by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, first runner up at the recently conducted PDP governorship primaries.

The Court also ordered Senator Samuel Anyanwu to pay to the respondents, the sum of N300, 000 for unnecessary delay of court process, uncoordinated approach to the court processes.

While N100, 000 out of the sum will be paid to the 1st Respondent, PDP, the sum of N200, 000 will be paid to the winner of the Imo PDP governorship primaries, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha CON, 2nd Respondent.

The trial judge scolded Samdaddy’s counsel for poor coordination and lack of seriousness in pursuit of their matter.

Meanwhile, the judge adjourned the matter to the 19th of November, 2019 for the determination of the issues of jurisdiction for the consideration of the amendment sought by Senator Anyanwu.

From look of things, the implication is that Senator Anyanwu, doesn’t even know what he wants from the court, such that even last night, his lawyers were seen withdrawing and amending processes.

Speaking to news men after the adjournment, Dr. Joseph Ukoha, frowned at attempts by Senator Samuel Anyanwu to compromise the agents who have signed the results of the primaries.

He said, “Everyday attempts are being made to induce the agents of the other governorship aspirants who have congratulated Rt. Hon. Ihedioha on his transparent victory at the primaries with huge monetary offers to withdraw their signatures from the result sheet.

“But thank God, they are men of integrity who cannot be compromised, no matter the amount of offers made to them. Nothing can make them hurt their conscience and turn themselves against the deprived and impoverished people of Imo State who have seen liberation and hope in the candidature of Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.”

Also speaking, the PDP Coordinating PDP Chairman of Chairmen in the higher institutions in Owerri, Comrade Uka Ori, said, the goodnews is that the PDP in the State is very focused. The primaries of the party have been concluded, with candidates emerged. The party is poised to winning the elections in collaboration with the electorate. Politicians must learn to bear the pain of defeat. It can happen to anybody. If you are into politics only to win, then when you lose you become a bad looser. We must learn not to be bad losers. Anybody distracting the PDP at this God’s given time is truly an enemy of the party.

“Once again, the party leadership must call its members to order before it’s too late. Nobody has the monopoly to create unnecessary tension.”