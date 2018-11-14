Teeming members of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s political family, otherwise called Rescue Mission Group are said to be politically stranded as they seem Leaderless and confused following the present quagmire they have found themselves recently.

Many of them who spoke to Trumpeta disclosed that their political futures look uncertain as they now grope in the dark looking for direction from their Leaders, which have failed to come.

However, the Rescue Mission followers became more confused on Tuesday after receiving their Deputy Leader, and son inlaw to Imo State Governor, Chief Uche Nwosu, whose Governorship ambition now look bleak.

According to some Rescue Mission members who spoke to Trumpeta at the Ugwumba Campaign office along Okigwe Road Owerri, where Uche Nwosu received his followers after spending weeks in Abuja fighting to be Imo APC Governorship candidate, they were surprised that Nwosu could not be specific on his next action and where to direct his followers as the 2019 election hots up.

Trumpeta learnt that the teeming Rescue Mission members who trooped out in their numbers to welcome Nwosu were disappointed as nothing concrete came out from Nwosu in terms of new direction to members, except that they should remain calm, which they found not enough as they ought to know their next moves or else miss out completely in the 2019 political Train.

Sources said that while Uche Nwosu is contemplating making public the political platform under which he would complete his Governorship ambition in 2019, but he is being careful, since such announcement may place his Godfather, mentor and father inlaw, Governor Rochas Okorocha in a tight corner.

The fear is that Okorocha holds APC ticket for Orlu Senate and therefore whatever political platform Uche Nwosu moves to now would be seen as Okorocha’s handwork and would be accused of directing Imo APC members to another political party, which may attract reprisals from the Presidency for anti party.

Therefore, this situation seems to have put Okorocha, Uche Nwosu and their followers in a quagmire, which is difficult to decipher even as time waits for no man.

But Trumpeta has it on good authority that Rescue Mission members who were able to pick their tickets under APC platform are gradually showing loyalty to the Coalition Group, whose member Senator Hope Uzodinma holds the APC ticket in Imo State and has the ears of the Presidency and APC National office in Abuja.

Meanwhile, sources told Trumpeta that in order not to lose its members, the Rescue Mission Group will in a matter of days make public its latest plans which certainly will affect the fortunes of Imo APC, since most APC members make up the bulk of Imo APC.

As it stands now, Trumpeta learnt that while Okorocha pursues his Orlu Senate ambition, his son inlaw, Uche Nwosu would join another platform to execute his Governorship dream to a conclusive end, with Okorocha remaining in APC, but working in synergy with Nwosu, wherever he finds as final political abode.