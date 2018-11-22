Tragedy Hits IMSU, FUTO 3 Students Die

By Onyekachi Eze

An era of misfortune has become the lot of students of higher institutions in Imo State with the Imo State University, IMSU, and the Federal University of Technology Owerrri, FUTO, losing three students in a row.

It was a black Wednesday for the two affected Universities, as both IMSU and FUTO communities have been thrown into mourning mood as a result of the deaths.

It was a gory sight for the students of IMSU, and the residents of Aladinma especially those residing at the Back Gate area, Wednesday night, over the fallout arising from a misunderstanding that ensued between the students of the institution.

In what appeared to be a face-off between the two lovers, Agomuo Jennifer, a 400 level student of Computer Science, and her man, an Engineering student finally ended on a tragic note.

An eye witness account told Trumpeta that the deceased Agomuo Jennifer whose corpse is resting in the morgue poisoned herself, after stabbing her male lover. She had thought that the boyfriend will die immediately after the stab.

This newspaper learnt that trouble started when the boy in his late 20s and the girlfriend allegedly called it quits after a romantic relationship.

Sources disclosed that when the boy thought it would be fool of him to abandon the property he allegedly acquired for the girl, he reportedly went to her hostel to cart away whatever that he bought.

On reaching the girl’s lodge, a fisticuffs ensued and in the process she stabbed him with the believe he had given up the ghost. Later, Trumpeta gathered that the girl allegedly took poison to end her own life.

They were both rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owerri, where the female was pronounced dead on arrival, while the boyfriend was placed on oxygen support for survival. However, unconfirmed reports however indicate the lover boy victim could not survive.

Further report made available to newsmen yesterday morning had it that the male victim finally gave up after hours of efforts by the health workers to rescue his life failed.

In a related development, a final year student of Material and Metallurgical Engineering of FUTO, identified as Nwaogu Kester Chijioke drowned in the famous ‘Otammiri River’, near the institution.

According to information obtained from the school, Kester returned to school on Sunday on completion of his Industrial Training, IT program, but decide to go swimming spree with two other friends in the early hours of Wednesday.

Luck ran out of him when he couldn’t survive the swimming exercise. An alarm was raised by his colleagues who broke the news of his death.

Efforts to confirm the developments from the state police command was futile even as the management of the affected institutions were yet to make any official statement concerning the incidents as at the time of going to press.