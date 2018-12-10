APC intact Says Eche Carpets Defectors

Tunji Adedeji

Sir George Eche , Immediate Past Secretary to the Government of Imo State( SGI) and the gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressive Congress,( APC) in the State , has said there is no crack in Imo APC ,noting that those who left the party in the state, particularly in Ngor-Okpala are inconsequential.

Sir Eche who stated this last Sunday while addressing hundreds of party leaders at his country home in Obangwu, Ngor-Okpala council area ,said the party is still intact and urged members not to be perturbed by the defection of few leaders of the party to the Action Alliance recently, stressing that their defection was of no consequence.

He, however, assured the party chieftains that the party is waxing stronger in Ngor-Okpala and by the grace of God 2019 will be another successful outing for APC as a party in the State and Federation.

“I’m unshakably in APC and am going nowhere .I will work for every candidate of APC “he said, adding that political events would reveal genuine progressives in the party.

He further assured, that,” the party would not lose sleep over any defection especially now that we know those who are not with us and we can keep moving with the correct progressives around us,”

His words, “When you check those Ngor-Okpala leaders that left the party, most of them cannot get five per cent votes in their villages.

Also speaking, Barr. Enyinna Onuegbu described Sir George Eche as a leader with capacity and great CV. He advised members of the party to move with a single purpose of delivering all APC candidates in Imo.

Onuegbu said, we must localize our campaign to the booths, the large turnout witnessed during today’s meeting is a clear indication that Ngor-Okpala is APC.

In their respective remarks, Hon Tony Anelechi APC Chairman in Ngor-Okpala, Chief Mayor Obinna Nwoke, a Federal Commissioner representing Southeast and South South and Attorney Dr Mattew Nwogu said Hope Uzodinma remains their sole gubernatorial candidate .they said every political group and individuals in the party is now one and must work assiduously to deliver all APC candidates. They enjoined all party faithful to embark on house to house/ door to door campaign in the state.

They pointed out that the people of the state had embraced APC Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari, Senator Hope Uzodinma and every candidate of APC.

Dignitaries who graced the events were Barr Enyinna Onuegbu, Hon Emeka Nwofor, Hon S U Okere, Dr Matthew Nwogu, Barr Emma Eche, Chief Uju Madu, Hon. Tony Anelechi, Chief Val Okere, Chief Bona Nwoke, Chief J C Onuoha, Chief Clifford Ogbede, Chief Mayor Obinna Nwoke.

Others includes Mr Charles Umunakwe, Prince Levi Eke, Hon Mrs Mgbechi Onyekachi, Arch Ernest Okere , Dr.Emeka Nwakwo, Hon Ndubuisi Eke, Mr Kajetan Akuta, Mrs Florence Oyibo Okere, Sir Obi Chioma ,Richard Col Chinedu Iroegbu, Barr Agwulonu Eusebius, Nze Alex Ofurum, Hon Uchenna Oguguo, Chief Clifford Akolonu, Hon George Onwukee, Hon Ignatus Njoku, Hon Vitalis Eke , Mr Attan Agbakuru, Mrs Chika Igbokwe, Engr Jude Ukaegbu, Chief Goddy Eche, Hon TEO Ihediuba and Chief TOE Ekechi who spoke to the large crowd through the telephone from his base abroad.