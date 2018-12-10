Tony Nwulu Provides Succor For Imolites in Teaching Hospital

Owing to the generosity of Hon Tony Nwulu , the Governorship candidate of United Progressive Party (UPP )a mother of five, Gloria Oriuwa who had Caesarean operation while delivering her 6th baby at the Maternity Hall of the Imo State Teaching Hospital ,Orlu was finally joined with her family after her medical bill and many others were settled yesterday .

The baby mother had been detained in a hospital for several weeks due to the inability of her family to pay her hospital bill but it took only the generosity of the Ezinihitte Mbaise born gubernatorial hopeful to rescue the mother of five and several patients who were compulsorily asked to stay for their inability to offset their medical bills.

Nwulu who was represented by the Director General DG of Mezie Imo Campaign Organization, Director of Accounts, Mrs Vivian Dimkba and women leaders of the group stormed the health facility , cleared the debt, effected the release and left the baby mother ( Oriuwa)in tears of joy.

The visibly happy Gloria Oriuwa told journalists that her baby died in the first day of her birth during Caesarean section at the hospital and that her people could not pay the N280, 000 bill she incurred in the course of the treatment.

She enjoined other well to do Imolites to emulate Hon. Nwulu kind gesture, praying to God to grant his heart desire.

Oriuwa and some of the women who did not believe that they would be discharged kept asking, ‘Are we really going home?’ The members of Mezie Imo Campaign Organisation, a campaign structure of the sponsor of the “Not Too Young To Run Act were moved as well, as some of them fought back tears.

The elated mother, Mrs Oriuwa, who was in tears, could not believe that she would be returning home so easily after several weeks of compulsory stay in hospital after delivery. ”

“I am really happy and I appreciate the UPP governorship candidate for this. I wish I could see him and express my gratitude for the gesture.”

Speaking shortly, the Director General Comrade Kelechi Chukwu described Hon Nwulu, the UPP governorship candidate as a man who put family first and believe so much in family .He said my principal had immediately directed the payment of the bill to enable the woman and others to reunite with their people.

He said,”Other than the particular patients we went to pay their hospital bills, we extended the good hands of fellowship to the other patients in Maternity Ward of Orlu Teaching Hospital Orlu.”