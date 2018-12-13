Governorship ticket: Okey Ezeh, Casmir Anyanwu Still at War Over SDP Slot

By Orji Sampson

There seems to be uneasy calm surrounding the true position of who is the flag bearer of Social Democratic Party SDP, for the Imo State governorship election following the counter claims by the two camps in the state party.

Recent reports gathered by Trumpeta especially from an advertorial placed on this paper on how the party conducted their guber primaries last October 5, 2018 even suggested that Dr Casmir E. Anyanwu emerged winner with about 855 votes just as the report also noted that Barr Godswill Anuchuka and Onuoha Charles Chidi pulled 128 and 0 votes respectively although they however stated that result sheets were not handed over to the commission.

It could be recalled that shortly after Imo SDP guber primaries, the party came out with a different report through the National Working Committee of the party stating that Mr Okey Ezeh is now the party’s candidate for the 2019 governorship election, a decision which has been strongly contested by the camp of Dr Casmir Anyanwu who claims that he is the authentic winner of the election.

The advertorial which was captioned, “Report on the Imo State social Democratic Party SDP, Governorship primaries held on 5th October, 2018 at Tokyo Hotels, off Port Harcourt road, Owerri”, insisted that they were delegates from different LGAs who took part in what they described as a peaceful elections that was monitored by 6 INEC officials from the state office including Sir Barr Victor Nwokoabia, Barr Onyemauche Elekwa, Mr Sunday Adedoyin, Evangeline I. Onyejimba, DuruIgbo J.I and Ugochukwu Mboma.

As the party prepare for the 2019 Imo Governorship election the state chairman of the party, Chief Ogbuefi Amafili has at some points even on local radio stations stated that Okey Ezeh is the party’s guber candidate even as Dr Anyanwu’s camp continue to insist.