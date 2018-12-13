The Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party in Imo State, Barr Humphrey Anumudu, has been given unequalled rating as the best in character and integrity amongst all the governorship candidates in Imo State.

Making the assertion in a Hot FM radio programme, People’s Assembly, the National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party Barr Dan Nwanyanwu also affirmed that in the history of business and politics in Imo State and Nigeria at large, nobody has ever heard the name of Barr Humphrey Anumudu mentioned in any kind of crime or fraud, contract scam or money laundry.

Instead, Barrister Humphrey Anumudu has been busy investing proceeds from his business in revolving loans for women and youths across Imo State in what he calls “Ubazuo Imo”, which he intends widening its scope and frequency to as part of his numerous programmes to deliver Imo masses from poverty.

Answering a callers question, the National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party said that the party shall through the Governorship of Barr Humphrey Anumudu reconstruct Imo State, putting state of the art structures that are beneficial to the life of the rural and urban populace.

Barr Nwanyanwu specifically reminded Orlu zone that it is “Pay Back Time” since it was Barr Humphrey Anumudu who in 1999 ceded his winning at the PDP governorship primaries to an illustrious son of Orlu, Chief Achike Udenwa for the first Orlu man to become the governor of Imo State.

The National Chairman of Zenith Labour Party said the party does not believe in wasting the people’s money on gigantic useless structures that are also substandard, adding that his party through the leadership of Barr Humphrey Anumudu shall prudently manage the resources of the state to make sure the necessary things are done including regular payment of 100% salaries and pensions.

He said if there is need at anytime for traders to be moved from one place to another, such new place or market must be fully ready with all facilities like police post, bore hole, conveniences and health center which will attract the traders to move instead of using police and army to drive them like cows.