By Onyekachi Eze

It was festivity on top gear for the people of Amakohia-Uratta, a community in Owerri North Local Government Area, Imo State, over the weekend, as Nwakanwa Foundation took the youths by storm, in setting a one million naira (N1,000,000) soccer tournament for the youths.

Amakohia primary school field was turbo charged last Sunday, December 16, 2018 with the kick off fiesta of the football cup of Nwakanwa Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization, with the aims of promoting humanity.

Amakohia-Uratta comprises of five kindreds, and Ofonwagu kindred defeated Umuakuru with a goal (1-0) on the kick off, while the competition’s final will be heralded by an award of trophies and consolation prizes on the January 6, 2019.

Interestingly, the tournament witnessed the presence of dignitaries from all walks of life, who converged to reckon with the donor and employer of labour, Hon Augustine Chika Odionyenma.

Trumpeta newspaper noted the presence of Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha (the 2019 Imo PDP Governorship flagbearer); Amb (Dr) Mrs Kema Chikwe, Hon Ikenna Elezianya, Hon Philip Ejiogu, Hon Ray Emeana (PDP State Secretary), 2019 candidates, Religious leaders, traditional leaders and a host of others.

Earlier in his presentation, the Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Nwakanwa Foundation, Hon Chika Augustine Odionyemma expressed delight for the presence of the guests.

According to him, the tournament is to promote unity, love and brotherliness among all the youths across Amakohia-Uratta.

Revealing the reasons behind his acts of humanity, Hon Odionyemma opined that acts of humanity has remained part of his existence, stressing that he feels much happier and better seeing smiles on the faces of his people, especially those in need.

Speaking further, he promised an elevated living for the youths through sports activities and empowerment, while assuring them that the tournament will assist in unveiling their hidden potentials.

The youths were further enjoined to utilize every good opportunity to better their lives, giving instance with the known soccer stars in the world.

Odionyemma reiterated his determination in living up to the dictates of his Foundation, in its selfless services towards the growth of mankind.

Addressing the audience, the PDP flagbearer of Imo State, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha commended “Nwakanwa Foundation Founder” for his genuine love towards his people.

Ihedioha submitted that Imo State needs such a vibrant, productive youth for fruitful yield and growth. He added that it is rare seeing an independent youth with such a mindset of setting up the tournament for the unity of his community.

The governorship candidate however assures to queue behind the vision of improving sports activities in the State, if he emerge the next Imo State Governor in 2019.

In a related development, it was funfair on Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the country home of Odionyemma, as he fete and celebrated his member group, “Amakohia People’s Assembly”.

The occasion Trumpeta was told, was in the spirit of the yuletide season where the members comprising both indigenes and non indigenes from Amakohia numbering over 500 members were present in the get together party.

Speaking at the occasion, Hon Chika Augustine Odionyemma revealed that the vision of the structure is to exchange ideas, views and opinions as to know how to better their community, as well as give them appropriate orientation towards their political emancipation.

Some notable persons present were; Hon Barr Obinna Mbata (the 2019 APC candidate for Owerri Federal Constituency), PDP Chairman of Owerri North LGA, Hon Solomon Onwuegbulem, Barr A.E Emeana, Oha traditional Council, to mention but a few.

High point of the gathering was the cutting of the birthday cake of one of the members, and scholarship package given to an indigene of the LGA by the CEO of Nwakanwa Foundation.