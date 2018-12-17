How Rtd Police Chief, Wife Were Murdered in Obowo

Pandemonium erupted in Umuoke Obowo in the Obowo Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday night following the killing of a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Innocent Brown, and his wife.

According to the villagers retired DCP and his wife were stabbed to death in his village house by unknown hoodlums on Friday.

An eyewitness said that the killers, who had not been found, scaled the fence of the building and murdered the couple while they were asleep.

One of the sources said, “Innocent Brown is a retired Deputy Commissioner of Police. After his retirement, he returned home and established a business there.

“Tragedy occurred on Thursday night when he and his wife were killed.

“Some unknown hoodlums scaled the fence of his house and stabbed him and his wife to death.

“We were awoken by their cry. Before help could come their way, they had died. Their killers fled and had not been apprehended up till now.”

Our correspondent gathered that the corpses of the retired DCP and his wife had been deposited at a mortuary in Obowo.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikokwu, said that he had not been briefed officially on the matter. It appears Imo State is now the most dangerous place to live in with the spate of unresolved killings in recent times. A few months ago, the Traditional Ruler of Mgbee in Orlu LGA, Eze Brendan Ibekwe was gruesomely murdered, and his corpse was left on the Orlu-Ideato road. A Rv. Father was also murdered in Amucha. Just some days ago the corpse of Magistrate Oguh was seen lying on the road in same Amucha. A UK based indigene of Mgbee was abducted in front of his house and corpse was equally found around Ideato. A few days ago too, Chief Christian Igwe, popularly called Regan Remedy was equally assassinated by unknown gun men. Few weeks ago, Mr Chikwendu was murdered in his farm at Umuagwo. Question is, who are behind these killings and when would they be brought to book? True, in Imo State, it is rivers of blood. No one is safe and it’s not good for its image.