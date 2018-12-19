WHY IMO APC STATE, LGA, WARD EXCOS WERE SACKED

At last, the speculation in various quarters that the State Executive of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo State would be dissolved, has finally come to fruition.

On Tuesday, December 18, 2018, after a meeting by the National Working Committee NWC of APC which held in Abuja, the Imo APC State Executive, LGAs, and Wards were sent packing.

Information available to Trumpeta has it that the dissolution of Imo APC Executive was over-due following disagreement within the party, which the APC hierarchy in Abuja sees as a stumbling block to the parties election successes in Imo come 2019.

Therefore, to forestall more damages and rancor within Imo APC, the NEC sacked the Imo State, LGAs and Ward Executives.

Trumpeta learnt that the emergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma as Imo APC Governorship candidate was one of the factors that led to the dissolution.

Before Uzodinma came to the scene, the Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha through his contacts in Abuja structured the Imo APC Executives, from the State to the Ward levels in his own image and person.

Because Okorocha wants his son inlaw, Chief Uche Nwosu to succeed him in 2019, Okorocha allowed Uche Nwosu to hand-pick members of Imo APC Executive.

As a result of this arrangement, Nwosu’s personal Assistant, PA, Dan Nwafor was foisted as Imo APC chairman with Nwosu’s cousin as his Deputy.

Nwosu’s Media Aide, Jones FCC was drafted in as the State Publicity Secretary of APC.

Therefore, when Uzodinma emerged Imo APC authentic Governorship candidate after the Gulak episode, the Okorocha stooges in the Executive began “tactical withdrawal” by joining Action Alliance, AA, which is now the political platform for Okorocha’s loyalists.

However, despite many APC members moving to AA, the hope that Dan Nwafor, the State APC chairman would join his “clan” in the AA could not materialize, which raised a lot of questions within the Senator Hope Uzodinma’s camp, who alerted Abuja, about the plot by Okorocha to leave Nwafor behind in APC to wrought calamity during the elections against APC.

After quiet investigation, Abuja discovered that Governor Okorocha’s body is in APC, while his soul and dedicated followers are in AA, which is seen as a danger lurking in the corner.

Therefore, sensing that Uzodinma cannot work with an APC Executive Secretly working against his Governorship ambition, the APC Headquarter wielded the sledge hammer on Tuesday.

Following this scenario, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, an experienced politician in political party management was drafted in to work on interim basis until an elected State Executive is produced.

However, it seems Marcon will oversee APC activities throughout the election period and there is no time to produce an elected Imo APC Executive.

Marcon Nlemigbo is of the “Imo Coalition” camp within the Imo APC, and of Prince Eze Madumere political family.

With this latest situation, Imo APC can now rearrange itself to comply with the Hope Uzodinma Governorship Train, which could not have been possible, had the Dan Nwafor Executive been allowed to execute the 2019 election in Imo.