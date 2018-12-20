Over two thousand new members and returning-old members are set to join the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ngor Okpala chapter, Imo State today as the party throws its doors open for new intakes.

According to the Contact Committee of Ngor Okpala PDP over-seeing the ceremony, Hon Kizito Onuoha, the occasion will hold at the party’s office at Umuneke, with various PDP candidates billed for the event.

The Ngor Okpala PDP has caught some big politicians in the area, which include Chief Eli Eke, a former LGA chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and Chief Okey Azuonwu, a former LGA chairman of APC.

Speaking to Newsmen, Ngor Okpala PDP chairman, Chief Morrison Njoku commended the new to entrants to PDP for making the best choice, pointing out that PDP is taking over the Leadership of Nigeria from the National to the LGAs come 2019.

Chief Emma Nwogu, a chieftain of PDP in the LGA thanked these Big Wigs for choosing PDP, adding that everyone would be carried along as PDP is a party for everybody.

Expected to grace the occasion are the Imo PDP Governorship candidate, Rt Hon Emeka Ihedioha, Owerri Senatorial candidate, Hon Ezenwa Onyewuchi, Ngor Okpala/Aboh Mbaise Federal Constituency candidate, Hon Bede Eke, and Ngor Assembly candidate, Elder Tochukwu Okereke.

Ex APC LGA Chairman, Hon Okey Azuonwu said he is returning to PDP with over five hundred followers because that is where he belongs, and assured that he will work harder than before he left for APC, where his dreams were dashed due to APC’s mode of operation that stifle “ free democracy”.

Chief Eli Eke expressed happiness that he is back to PDP where all his political friends inhabit.

Hon Kizito told Trumpeta that both former LGA party chairmen are coming into PDP with over one thousand supporters each.

Among other Big shots joining PDP is Dr Eme Njoku, a former Governorship Aspirant and a well known medical Doctor and politician.

Dr Eme Njoku told Trumpeta that he has been a card- carrying member of PDP, but only decided to remain “quiet” but is now out to operate in the “open” for PDP.

Other new members and “returnees” cut across all the Eleven Wards of Ngor Okpala. They are Chief Chidozie Nworgu, Vincent Onyeuche, Ikechukwu Nworgu, Hon Iyke Onuoha, Ossy Nwachukwu, Chief Oliver Amaechi, Chief Emma Nweleh, Deacon Rowland Nwawuike, Celestine Okere, Vitalis Okere, Chief Julius Okere, Okenze Protus Iwe and others.