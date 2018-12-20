Traders Endorse Anumudu As Next Imo Governor

Imo traders have endorsed the governorship bid of barrister Humphrey Anumudu, the Zenith Labour candidate in 2019 governorship election. Conveying the cheering news were the leaders of all the market unions in the state in a meeting on Wednesday the 19th December at the Country home of the Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA born governorship hopeful.

According to the traders, they decided after a painstaking deliberations and review of the anticedents of all the governorship candidates contesting the 2019 Imo Governorship election arrived at the conclusion that Barrister Humphrey Anumudu is better horned to govern the State and therefore the best candidate for the job.

Explaining further, the traders posited that Anumudi not only having the best manifesto is a man of strong character with no trace of corruption who has managed his business well and created over thirty thousand meaningful jobs across the state and country. Thus he will manage the state economy well and return Imo to greatness. They also applauded Anumudu’s love for Imo people and his remarkable philanthropic dispositions which enabled over five hundred traders to recapitalize and restart business after the state government heartlessly demolished both the Eke-Ukwu Owerri Market and Owerri New Market.

Responding, the elated governorship hopeful Barrister Anumudu thanked the traders for their decision to support his aspiration and promised to actualize his seven point manifesto for the welfare of the state on his election as governor come 2019. He assured the traders that his government shall be trader’s friendly and implement policies that will impact positively on their business he changed the traders to continue to mobilize every Imolite for the actualization of his victory.

Among those present at the meeting were the deputy governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour party ZLP Rt Hon. Okay Dike, the National Chairman of Taxi and Bus drivers Chief Emogu and Leaders of all the market Unions in Imo State.