19th NSF; ANRP Guber Candidate, Prof Ekwerike Vows To Revive Sports In Imo

By Amaechi Kingsley

Following the just concluded 19th National Sports Festival held in Abuja and failure of Team Imo to earn top spot on the medals table, The Federal Board Member, Chairman Welfare, Medical doping of Para Athletics Federation of Nigeria (PAFN) in the Federal Ministry of Youths, Sports and the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party ANRP governorship hopeful, Professor Alphonsus Njoku Ekwerike has vowed to make sports top priority after being elected in 2019.

Prof Ekwerike who presented medals to some sport champions at the NSF told Trumpeta newspaper on his arrival from the biennial event in Owerri recently that his administration will empower the youth through sports owing to its positive impact on development.

The internationally recognized invention technologist with numerous accolades to his credit for research revealed that the NSF in Abuja which lasted for 10 days had 7,227 athletes and created over 200 millionaires as he promises to replicate such fete in Imo through improvement of sports infrastructure, motivation and welfare of athletes in the state.

The professor of Neuroendocrinology who couldn’t hide his interest for sports wondered why some state governments will relegate the sport sector to nothing. He explained that investing in sports will enable his government arrest youth restiveness, and in doing so reduce crime, give the youths athletes an opportunity to achieve their dreams and aspirations, adding that sports is a major tool that will ensure they excel in life.

Prof Ekwerike however applauded the efforts of team Imo and expressed hope that they will do better in Edo 2020 NSF. He called on the private sector to invest/contribute meaningfully in the sports sector.

It could be recalled that Prof Alphonsus Ekwerike had assured indigenes of the State to do everything possible to avert the challenges of the Imo State Sports Council.

He stated this shortly after his meeting with the Imo State Ministry of Youths and Sports at Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, where he commended the members of the Imo Sports Council as well as the gold medalist to keep up with their good works.

After his tour round at the Dan Anyiam Stadium inspecting different units of the Imo State Sports Council, he promised to improve the medical unit of the Imo Sport Council through the provision of medical equipment and the creation of conducive environment.

Prof Ekwerike condemned the poor infrastructure in Imo State Sport Council and lack of motivation for good sports men and women in Imo State.

According to Prof Ekwerike, “I will introduce innovation in Imo State Sports Council and ensure that there is a due compensation for ageing sports men and women as well as empower Imo Sports people for active sports participation.”

Responding, the director in the Imo State Ministry of Youths and Sports, Mrs. Chizotam Agboma expressed joy and thanked God for given them a Federal Board Member and Chairman Welfare, Medical, doping of Para Athletic Federation of Nigeria (PAFN) who is from Imo State and understood their needs in the Sports Council. She assured Prof Ekwerike and the Imo State Sports Council members and Sports men and women of better days ahead under his leadership.