Building  House For God A Dream Come True – Says Araraume

By: Tochi Onyeubi

The Governorship candidate for the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Sen. Ifeanyi Araraume has declared that building a house for God is a dream come true.

Speaking recently during the official dedication and handover of the St. Andrews Catholic Church, Isiebu in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo state, single handedly built by him, he said he was inspired by the selfless love shown him by the church during the burial of his mother by allowing her burial in a chapel.

In addition, he stated that the dwindling nature of evangelization of God’s work in Isiebu and the difficulty aged women especially those same age with his late mother pass through in a bid to attend church activities some kilometres away, thereby making life miserable for them, propelled the need to erect a house for God and ameliorate their suffering.

Sen. Araraume who declared openly before congregants his intention to officially embark on his political campaign ahead of the 2019 guber elections, averred that, after his ticket was hijacked during the 2015 PDP primaries he vowed to single handedly put up a structure of worship for God before embarking for another political position.

The Bishop of Okigwe, Bishop Solomon Amatu, who officiated during the handover mass, in his homily said, it was more blessed to give to God, adding that no gift given in the name of God was a waste.

He maintained that anyone who works in the vineyard of God, God would also work in his vineyard, as he enjoined people of the community to reciprocate the kind gestures of Senator Ifeanyi Araraume by attending masses regularly as he thanked the family of the senator profusely for their show of support and magnanimity.

The event which drew captains of industry, political heavyweight across the country and top APGA party officials also had former Governor of Abia state, Sen. Theodore Orji, Vice Presidential candidate of APGA, Chief Jerry Chukwueke, APGA Senatorial candidate for Orlu zone, Sen. Osita Izunaso, Chief Tony Chukwu, State Chairman, APGA Barr. Peter Ezeobi and a host of party members.