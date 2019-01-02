Trumpeta Co-Publisher, Mejuobi Receives OZCOJ Most Detailed Writer Award

By Onyekachi Eze

Orlu Zone Congress Of Journalists (OZCOJ) has honoured the Co-publisher of Trumpeta Newspaper, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi as the “most detailed writer” in the Journalism Profession.

The award was presented to him as part of events marking the epoch making pioneer end of the year get-together of the association, in December 30, 2018, at the Orlu Council of Traditional Rulers hall, Orlu LGA.

Presenting the award to the Ohaji/Egbema born prolific writer, the chairman of the occasion, Sir Fidel Onyeneke, according to the plaque said, Mejuobi is found worthy in recognition of his immense contributions towards the growth and sustenance of Journalism Profession in Imo State and Nigeria at large.

The former NUJ boss, Imo State chapter admonished journalists to be proactive pen pushers and to thread on the right path without sentiments, just as the awardees have distinguished themselves in the noble profession.

Contributing, the National Coordinator of OZCOJ, Amb Ikenna Onuoha also commended Imo Journalists for their proactiveness and doggedness in the profession.

Onuoha who described OZCOJ as a welfarist group under the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), said they are determined towards protecting the interest of the members at heart, adding that it is never sectional as speculated by some mischief makers.

Responding, Sir Kelechi Mejuobi, who was ably represented by one of his staff, Onyekachi Eze, thanked Orlu zone Journalists for the honour.

While reminding them of the ethics of the profession especially in this political setting, Mejuobi promised to give support where necessary, as well as carrying the members and activities of OZCOJ like his own, hence it is for the public interest, and for effective dissemination of information.