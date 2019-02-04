Imo Guber 2019: Buhari Holds Private Talks With Tony Nwulu

In line with his recent statement in Owerri last week at a rally of the All Progressive Congress, APC that the people of Imo State should vote for candidates of their choice across party lines, President Muhammadu Buhari has held a private discussion with United Progressive Party governorship candidate, Hon. Tony Nwulu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Details of the discussion were sketchy but had in attendance key members of Buhari’s government. The meeting lasted close to an hour but it was believed that the talks centered on unfolding political development in Imo State as the March 2nd, 2019 governorship election draws near.

This is the second time Hon Nwulu is meeting the President. The first was the presentation of the Not Too Young To Run Act which was signed into law by the President. Nwulu is the originator of the bill.

Imo State has continued to be on the spotlight as one of the States that the coming elections will attract both local and international attention.

Nwulu’s political party, the United Progressive Party, UPP had adopted President Buhari as its Presidential candidate for the Presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold on February 16, 2019.

The UPP is also one of the political parties in Imo State that zoned the governorship ticket to Owerri zone. Nwulu is from Owerri zone and it is believed that the Presidency may be interested in ensuring that the principle of zoning is adhered to in the coming elections in Imo State.

In recent times, Tony Nwulu’s governorship ambition in Imo State has attracted support from the international community.

Asian tigers, China and Taiwan had vowed to support his ambition.

Recently, the UPP governorship candidate received the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Zhao Yong in Abuja where he assured the governorship candidate of support.

During the visit, Mr Young said China had carefully taken note of his impressive performance in Nigeria’s Federal legislative arm of government and his impressive social and economic roadmap aimed at elevating Imo State as an economic giant in Africa.

He had also promised that China will partner with a Tony Nwulu led UPP administration in Imo State when elected into office to invest in all sectors of the Imo economy ranging from Agriculture, infrastructure and manpower development, youth empowerment and development, tourism and education, health etc which will contribute to the overall development and growth of the State.

The Ambassador also revealed that Imo State has boundless opportunities to be reckoned with in the global economy, assuring that with Chinese partnership with Nwulu, the State will soar.

Mr. Zhao had also promised China’s commitment to assist Nwulu’s vision of making Imo State to be the biggest ICT hub in Africa, stating that such vision underscores his preparedness to take the State to the next level.

Also, the UPP governorship hopeful had also hosted the Taiwan Head of Mission in Nigeria, Mr. Vincent Yang who expressed Taiwanese government commitment to invest in Imo State if Nwulu is elected the State Governor in 2019.