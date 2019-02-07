SCANDAL ROCKS OKOROCHA’S PARTING GIFTS TO STUDENTS

By Peter Uzoma

Not long ago, the State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha gathered Secondary School Students at the Hero’s Square, Owerri, where he distributed his bag parting gifts to them.

The Governor, his wife, the Commissioners as well as other State functionaries and party stalwarts who were all dressed in school uniforms hung the branded bags which added colours to the ceremony.

Each of the bags to be given to the students contained one thousand naira each implying that every student must find the one thousand naira in his/her own bag.

But unfortunately, what was to be a thing of joy to the students has turned out to be a source of sorrow to some of them especially in the Owerri zone.

An investigation carried out by Trumpeta has revealed that in some schools such as Orogwe Secondary School, Orogwe, Amakohia- Ubi Secondary School and Ndegwu Secondary school Ndegwu, all in Owerri West LGA, the students are yet to get their own share of the bags talk less of the naira content.

A source who pleaded anonymity said in some schools students are compelled to buy the bags at some undisclosed sum of money.

Further investigation revealed that while Students of Ikenegbu Girls Secondary school, Owerri and Government Secondary School, Owerri, were lucky to get their own bags with the naira content, students of Development Secondary school Owerri were a bit unlucky as they got their bags without the naira content.

Some parents who spoke to Trumpeta but wouldn’t want their names in print appealed to the appropriate authorities to investigate the matter with a view to bringing the culprits to book wondering why their wards should be denied their rights.

Others wondered why the bag gifts were coming at this point in time and tagged them ‘Greek gifts” which have political undertone.