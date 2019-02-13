Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume has promised to make Oguta Lake a world tourist center in Imo State by engaging reputable contractors.

Senator Araraume disclosed this when he visited Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Sunday 10th February, 2019. He said APGA government would address the major challenges facing the people especially bad roads, adding that it would receive immediate attention. Araraume further assured them that the issue of electricity supply that has been militating against the development of Oguta area must be stopped if elected the governor on 2nd of March 2019.

In the same development, the Imo 2019 governorship hopeful who was received by the people of Owerri North local government area for APGA rally at Emekuku.

Speaking at the rally ground, the Vice Presidential candidate of the party, Chief Jerry Chukwueke explained reasons why the party’s ticket slipped from the hands of Owerri zone to Okigwe. He it took them more than one year to consult with the numerous aspirants contesting the ticket of the party to pull their resources together with a view to supporting one person as he regretted that none subscribed to the proposal.

The APGA reconciliation committee chairman pointed out that Senator Ifeanyi Araraume stood out to win the October 7th 2018 APGA governorship primary election, adding that if the primary could be conducted ten times, Senator Araraume would still win the contest because according to him, he (Araraume) was the most prepared and had the enormous capacity to wrestle power from the APC led government in Imo state.

Also speaking, the former aspirant of the party who is also a prominent leader in Owerri North Barr. Charles Onyeagboko hinted that Owerri North is the headquarters of APGA in the state as he boosted that APGA would win in the area. He therefore described Araraume as a courageous man, adding that his sincerity and purposeful leadership has distinguished him among other candidates.

More so, the entourage which other prominent leaders from the local government area paid a courtesy call on the Traditional rulers of Owerri North at the palace of HRH Eze Malachy Onu, the paramount ruler of Agbala autonomous community, the chairman council of Traditional rulers, Owerri North and also the chairman council of traditional rulers, Owerri federal constituency, Imo state.

Speaking during the visits, Senator Araraume reaffirmed his resolved to ensure that all lands forcefully and illegally taken by force without due consultations with the owners would be returned back to the owner if been elected the governor.

Senator Araraume who described the poor treatment of traditional rulers in Imo state as lack of respect for traditional institution assured the monarchs that his government would propose an executive bill that would address the welfare of the traditional rulers in the state.