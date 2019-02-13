Former Reps member for Mbaike, Bethel Amadi is dead

Rt. Hon Bethel Nnaemeka Amadi, a chieftain of the PDP and former member of the House of Representatives who represented Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency and President of African Parliament has reportedly died Sunday evening in an undisclosed hospital in London, England.

The health of the three-term House of Representatives member had been deteriorating in recent times as a result of a stroke he had suffered which had kept him bedridden for several months.

According to reports gathered by Trumpeta, a close family member who confirmed the death of the 55-year-old former Chief Whip of the Federal House of Representatives said that he died in London where he has been receiving treatment.