Guber:  Anumudu Is The Answer, Says Njaba People At ZLP Rally

Indigenes of Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State have expressed optimism that with Barr. Humphrey Anumudu in the race for the 2019 Imo Governorship Seat on the Platform of Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, issues militating against the development of Orlu zone and Imo State at large, will be addressed once and for all.

A cross section of Njaba Elders, townsmen and women gave this expression during the Zenith Labour Party sensitization Rally which took place on Wednesday at Central School field, Nkume, Njaba amidst solidarity songs in favour of Barr. Anumudu and his Deputy, Pharmacist Honourable Okay Dike who hails from Orlu zone.

Speaking at the event, the State Chairman of the party, Hon. Paschal Ogu said they have come to change the situation of the State. He said, “your votes will bring electricity, repair dilapidated roads, to make them passable. Among all candidates, the only one free from EFCC and all forms of corruption is Barr. Humphrey Anumudu. If you vote Barr. Anumudu, your health centres will be restored. Njaba lack adequate transformers, you will overcome bad governance and Basic education and health structures will be built and maintained”.

The State woman leader, Mrs. Franca Okorie who hails from Orlu zone expressed optimism that Barr. Anumudu will transform Imo States, stating that Anumudu is already the Governor.

Rt. Hon. Okay Dike in his words pleaded with Njaba/Nkwere/Nwangele/Isu Federal Constituency not to let ZLP down, adding that Owerri zone remembered 1999, when Anumudu gave Orlu zone the opportunity to run, noting that 2019 is payback time.

In his address, Barr. Anumudu said while giving scholarship to an Njaba Son, Anusonwu Izuchukwu to any tertiary institution of his choice, “The Government and previous leaders have failed her people, especially the youths. Every young man who is willing to work will be given jobs, interest free loans to the tone of 10 billion will be given. There will be no impeachment of Deputy Governor. We will right all the wrongs in Imo State” He submitted.