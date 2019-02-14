Jubilation Trails ANRP Campaign In Okigwe, As Ekwerike Assures On Abundant Opportunities

By Amaechi Kingsley

Last weekend, people of Okigwe in Onuimo LGA trooped out enmass to welcome the campaign team of Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP (Project Nehemiah) ably led by the governorship candidate, professor Alphonsus Njoku Ekwerike and his Deputy, Prof Matthew Uzukwu who were accorded royal blessings and support from traditional rulers, Ndi Nze and people of the area.

The campaign train commenced from the palace of the oldest King in Okwelle clan, Eze Dr. Alexander Uzoma, Obi I of Obinulo autonomous community in Onuimo LGA, Imo state, last Friday 9th February, 2019, where the Monarch applauded ANRP governorship candidate, Prof Ekwerike for his decision to have their son, Prof Matthew Uzukwu as his running mate. Eze Uzoma gave his blessing for their victory at the polls as he pledged his support.

The next stop was at the palace of the Duruomenka I and Ekweghi Ariri II of Okwelle autonomous community (Ancient Kingdom), where Eze Engr. Charles Iheji and his Chief’s welcomed the campaign team of ANRP.

Eze Iheji described the duo as hope for Imo people, he decried the poor condition at the state and national level and admonished the governorship candidate to deliver on promises he made to the people.

Representing Ebubedike II of Umuokodike autonomous community, Elder Obed Chiji aligned himself to the credibility ANRP governorship candidate noting that as professors, if voted into office they will not fail the expectations of Imo people as he pledged his support.

Responding, Prof Ekwerike reechoed his desire to quality service for Imolites, adding that as professors in diverse fields they are determines to channel their life time experience and successes towards rebuilding Imo state to have a viable and robust economy through invention technology positively impacting all sectors.

Prof Ekwerike assured the welfare of traditional rulers to be treated as top priority and promised to return the respect and dignity owed the traditional stool with their chiefs. According to him, “I will serve and not become your master if I become governor”, he said.

The campaign train finally came to halt at the grand reception held at the Okwelle civic centre, Onuimo LGA in honor of the incoming governor of Imo state, Prof Ekwerike and his projects Nehemiah campaign team who were greeted with an arousing welcome amidst cheers.

The LGA coordinator of the campaign team, Hon Otis Daniel noted that Prof Matthew Uzukwu was the first in the history of Okwelle to be deputy governor designate in the history of Imo state. He described the ANRP governorship and deputy candidate as professors of repute, respected in the United State of America and recognized globally for their research findings that have solved problems.

He posited that ANRP governorship candidate is mechanical instrumentality for the liberation of Imo state. According to him, “belong to whichever party but come 2nd of March 2019, we will all vote Prof Ekwerike and Prof Matthew Uzukwu as governor and deputy governor of Imo state”, he submitted.

Bar Chidebere Imoko, candidate of Onuimo state constituency seat enjoined his constituents and Imolites to vote Prof Ekwerike and ANRP for abundance of quality infrastructure, abundance of employment opportunities, qualitative education, prompt payment of pensions and salaries pointing out that ANRP stands for mission to services.

Speaking to his people, the deputy governorship designate of ANRP, Prof Matthew Uzukwu thanked Okigwe zone and Onuimo LGA for their massive support and guaranteed to replicate what’s obtainable at their base in USA to Imo state when elected into office.

Reacting, Prof Ekwerike pointed that he is not a two faced politician noting that he will do politics differently as the first divine public servant in the state. He revealed that 260 un-indexed minerals discovered by him will make Imo state abundant in every sector and improve our economy thereby creating wealth and employment for teeming youth.

Prof Ekwerike promised the introduction of citizens council (where the people’s voice will be heard in contribution to government decisions and polices for transparency), improve health care system, provide qualitative education, end delay in payments of pension and salaries, enable local government autonomy, improve mechanized agriculture, rural and urban development, provide free loan scheme, promoted and enhance sporting activities in the state by introducing traditional sports.

He enjoined people of the area to support and vote for ANRP (computer with tree) adding that with Bar. Imoko in the state Assembly, the future of the area is assured as ANRP is a party bound by its manifesto.