Nzeruo Raises Alarm Over Threat To Life 

By Onyekachi Eze

A day to the commencement of the 2019 general elections across the Nation, starting with the Presidential and National Assembly, the lawmaker representing Oru East LGA in Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Nkenna John Nzeruo has raised the alarm over threats to his life and family members.

He made the public outcry following the inflow of unknown faces hovering around his Owerri and Awo Omamma residence.

Narrating his ordeals to Newsmen yesterday in Owerri, the lawmaker said for the past 2 weeks, his Owerri residence has been besieged by unknown faces loitering around his gate.

Nzeruo disclosed that the incident that occurred during the week, where a branded political Siena buses belonging to a top government official trailed him from unknown destination to his apartment in New Owerri was worrisome.

Adding that his household managed to see the suspected men from the up balcony when one of the men inside the tinted vehicle was seriously pointing towards his house, but drove off on sighting people.

It’s also alleged that there is conspiracy brewing up in some quarters over those whose movements would be highly restricted on the election day.

The Oru East legislator further told Newsmen that even though he has alerted different Security Operatives of the recent sinister moves around his house, he would also want to bring it to public domain, should anything contrary happens.

According to him, he has also been receiving threatening calls with unknown phone numbers, pointing out that their reasons for pestering his life is what he is yet to fathom, as he claims he owe no one or vying for a political position in the forthcoming elections.

It would be recalled that Hon Nkenna Nzeruo earlier last year was suspended by Rt. Hon. Acho Ihim led IMHA, alongside with his Isiala Mbano, Mbaitoli, Oru West, Ikeduru colleagues over an acronym that was nullified by the High Court sitting in Owerri.