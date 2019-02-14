The immediate past Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations), Imo Government House, and House of Representatives candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta, Oru West Federal Constituency, Hon. Kingsley Uju Chima, has said that he was very much ready for the election coming up this week-end.

Hon. Uju, who stated this while interacting with members of the Niger Delta Media Forum (NDMF) in Owerri recently, said that he had concluded his electioneering campaign to all the electoral wards in his Federal constituency.

Disclosing that the Court has given an order, mandating the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to allow him contest the election, he said that he was over qualified to contest the election, and expressed the hope that he would definitely win the election, having been supported by the majority of the electorate in his constituency.

He solicited the support of the people of the Federal constituency, and re-assured them of his preparedness to provide the dividends of the democracy to the area, saying that his major priority is to liberate his people from the bondage of the few rich men, the oil companies and the Federal government.

“I am ably qualified to run for the election, and I am running. I will win the election. My priority is to help the people and liberate them from the bondage. All the democratic dividends will be provided”, he assured.

He stated that he would use legislative means to force the oil companies separating in the federal constituency to build industries in the region, saying that it will help to create job opportunities for the youths of the oil producing communities.

“My primary aim is to ensure that my people enjoy the gift of the oil exploration. I will make sure that the oil companies industrialize our area for employment purpose. It is going to be one of the bills I will propose at the National Assembly. I will also make laws that will enable our communities have control over the oil exploration in their areas”, Hon. Uju said.

Saying that he has done a lot of things as an appointee of the government, he disclosed that though his effort, the government employed over 1.000 people from the area, built and rehabilitated many primary and secondary schools, constructed and rehabilitated many roads in the area, and built Ministries of Niger Delta and Tourism in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta. While condemning in strongest terms the idea of some candidates spending their hand-earned money for the disqualification of their fellow candidate, he said, “they are cowards. My opponents are afraid because they are not popular. The people of our constituency have rejected then, that is why they spend their hard-earned money for my disqualification. But, they have failed. Today, I am standing for the election”.

The AA candidate, while warning his fellow contestants not to contemplate of rigging the election, also asked the INEC not to allow such a thing to happen. He disclosed that the people and youths of Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency are ready to defend their votes and assured that nobody can succeed in rigging his election.

Hon. Uju, who assured that his voice, would be heard at the National Assembly, appealed to the people of his Federal Constituency to come out enmass on Saturday and vote for him. He also asked them to vote for the senatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Orlu zone, Chief Rochas Okorocha and the Presidential candidate of the party, Mohammadu Buhari.