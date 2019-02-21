Okigwe, Onuimo, Ideato North, South Resolve For Humphrey Anumudu, ZLP Guber

By Onyeananam Edmund

Worried by the untold hardship experienced in Imo State, the people of Okigwe, Onuimo, Ideato North and Ideato South Local Government Areas have thrown their weight behind the governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, Chief Barrister Humphrey Anumudu and other candidates of the party at both the Federal and State levels.

Indigenes of the areas respectively made this decision during a sensitization rally held on Wednesday at major arenas in the areas.

Addressing Okigwe people at Ndiekwuru Primary School, Barr. Anumudu lamented what he described as gross neglect of the people’s need. He said, aside from building cottage industries in all local government areas, he would give soft loans from 250 thousand naira to 500 thousand naira for small and medium scale enterprises, while narrating how he gave Orlu zone the opportunity to rule in 1999 after winning the primaries, in concordance with the Deputy Governorship candidate, Rt. Hon. Okay Dike who stated that Barr. Anumudu has given scholarships to countless youths.

The Zenith Labour campaign train also stormed Onuimo Local Government Area led by the National Chairman of the Party, Chief Barrister Dan Nwanyanwu who visited the state to ensure that the governorship candidate, Barrister Anumudu emerge victorious at the polls.

In his speech to an adjudged surprising mammoth crowd in Ideato North Local Government Area who converged at Mary Elizabeth summer convent, Akokwa to welcome Zenith Labour Party to the area, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, pharmacist Rt. Hon. Okay Dike said, “Barr. Anumudu will provide jobs for our teaming youths, maternal death and other health issues due to lack of funds will soon be a thing of the past”

Also speaking at Ideato North, the state chairman of the party, Hon. Paschal Ogu said Barr. Anumudu of ZLP, which is the last logo on the ballot paper have given loans to over 20 thousand women and youths through his foundation.

The women leader of Zenith Labour Party in her speech, said, “If you vote Barr. Anumudu, we are not only delivering Barr. Anumudu, but ourselves as well, from the bondage of lack of jobs, solid roads and efficient power supply”.

Responding during an interactive session, Barr. Humphrey Anumudu while welcoming PRP party men to ZLP, expressed joy over the large turnout of indigenes, especially the defenseless in the society.