A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC in Imo State, and Commissioner for Transport, Prince Lasbery Okaforanyanwu has delivered the party in his LGA.

The results of the Presidential/National Assembly elections held on Saturday had shown that APC won landslide in Oru East, to defeat PDP and APGA parties.

The press crew that monitored the election observed the resilience in the face of the Commissioner, who vowed to deliver all the APC candidates across the ten INEC wards in Oru East.

While declaring the results, the collation officers for the LGA, Justice Ogbe and Franklyn Okorie announced that APGA got (403), PDP (6,407), AA (56), and APC polled (10,383) to defeat the other political parties in Oru East.

It is strongly believed that Okaforanyanwu, even though in support of other APC members have fulfilled their promises of raising the top bar of victory for the party.

While President Muhammadu Buhari is delivered in Oru East for Presidency, Governor Rochas Okorocha and Edwin Ihenacho won randomly for Senate and Federal House respectively.

It was also discovered that the election sensitization as organized by the Commissioner to his Oru East people during the campaign period may have been the reason for APC victory.

It was alleged that a top political contender from the area had bragged of ruining the chances of APC in the last Saturday’s election. Reason was to deliver the PDP candidates.

Fielding questions from a voter at Court hall polling unit 002 Omuma, Mrs Agnes Okoro, they decide to vote en masse for APC following the love and confidence they have for their son, Laz.

According to them, they said they have benefited a lot from the young man, irrespective of party differences, hence their resolve to stand by him.

Responding to newsmen, Prince Lasbery Okaforanyanwu expressed satisfaction for the outcome of the election.

He described the victory of APC in Oru East as a prelude to what will happen in March 9, 2019, assuring a total victory for Ugwumba Uche Nwosu in the polls.

In a related development, the Commissioner has congratulated the Senator-elect for Imo West, Governor Rochas Okorocha for his victory.

Okorocha at the early hours of yesterday was declared winner of the senatorial race by the Returning Officer, Prof. I. Ibeawuchi.