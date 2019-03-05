IMO GUBER: WE WILL VOTE YOU BUT NEED VOTE PROTECTION, TIMBER TRADERS TELL ARARAUME

The major Timber and Allied markets also known as building materials within the Metropolitan city of Owerri, Imo State capital have assured the governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, Senator Ifeanyi Godwin Araraume of their votes while pleading for one thing.

They said the members have made up their minds to vote APGA because according them, “APGA is our own” but expressing fear that the incumbent government might hijack their votes, calling on Araraume and the security agencies to ensure that their votes were protected till the winner is announced.

The people made the plea when Senator Araraume and his Recovery Team visited Umuonyeali Timber Market, Egbeada Modern Market and Naze Timber Market at intervals on Wednesday 27th February,2019 to solicit votes for APGA ahead of 9th March governorship and State House of Assembly election.

While responding, Senator Araraume assured them that nobody has the power to subvert the will of the people during the election process. He confidently told them that APGA would win the governorship election in the state. He said their votes must count as the statement elicited wild exultation.